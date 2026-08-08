UFC Fight Night: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV this week for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The main event is a pivotal lightweight matchup between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld, who is undefeated since joining the UFC and is coming off a first-round knockout of lightweight staple Beneil Dariush in May.

The co-main event also take place in the lightweight division, as Billy Quarantillo and Diego Ferreira will both square off and attempt to snap their respective two-fight skids.

UFC Vegas 120 Main Card Predictions

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) fights Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salkilld has a tremendous amount of hype behind him following an impressive start to his UFC career, but Gamrot is a fairly significant step up in competition compared to the fighters he’s beaten thus far.

(Pick: Gamrot)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Diego Ferreira

Alexander Hernandez (red gloves) fights Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a very well-matched fight even if it isn’t quite co-main event material, and I’m going to side with Ferreira to get the job done as Quarantillo returns for the first time in more than a year and a half.

(Pick: Ferreira)

Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle

Jordan Leavitt (red gloves) fights Yadier del Valle (blue gloves) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a fairly brutal matchup for Elkins’ retirement fight, especially given that del Valle will feel like he has something to prove after suffering his first career loss his last time out.

(Pick: del Valle)

Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara

Alexia Thainara (red gloves) fights Bruna Brasil (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most significant fights on the card outside of the main event in terms of divisional impact, and at this stage of Lemos’ career I have to side with the significantly younger fighter in Thainara.

(Pick: Thainara)

Ty Miller vs. Billy Ray Goff

Adam Fugitt (red gloves) fights Ty Miller (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A loss here will likely bring Goff’s time with the UFC to an end, and he’s been given a tough booking against an undefeated fighter that’s also coming off a big finish in his promotional debut.

(Pick: Miller)

UFC Vegas 120 Preliminary Card

Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat

I don’t know that Asplund should be favored quite as heavily as he currently is given how wild things can get at heavyweight, but I do expect that he’ll get his hand raised here.

(Pick: Asplund)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes

Rafael Tobias (red gloves) fights Diyar Nurgozhay (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men are still looking for their first finishes in the UFC, and I’ll slightly lean with Nurgozhay to connect with something big given that Lopes enters the night after being knocked out in his last two outings.

(Pick: Nurgozhay)

Jose Montanha vs. Louie Sutherland

Louie Sutherland (red gloves) fights Brando Pericic (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutherland hasn’t looked especially convincing during his UFC career thus far, but he should be able to give Montanha a rude welcome to the promotion as long as he doesn’t get too reckless on the feet.

(Pick: Sutherland)

Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda

This is an absolute banger fight that likely deserves a place on the main card, and unfortunately it’s also a tough matchup for Miranda’s highly-anticipated UFC debut.

(Pick: Sousa)

Miles Johns vs. Gianni Vazquez

Miles Jones (red gloves) fights Felipe Lima (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be great to see Vazquez win this after the UFC immediately released him following his short-notice debut, but that could be a tall ask in another very short-notice bout against Johns.

(Pick: Johns)

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira

Juliana Miller (red gloves) fights Carli Judice (blue gloves) in a women's flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A loss here would leave Miller with an overall record below .500, and it certainly looks like the UFC is trying to make sure the former TUF winner doesn’t end up in that position given that she’s facing someone on a three-fight skid.

(Pick: Miller)

Gigi Canuto vs. Carol Foro

Booking Canuto for a short-notice debut following her elimination from TUF is an interesting decision from the UFC, but I’m still going to pick her to rebound here and exploit a grappling advantage against Foro.

(Pick: Canuto)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 120.