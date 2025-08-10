Anthony Hernandez reveals whether he'll attend UFC 319 after eighth-straight win
Anthony Hernandez made a statement Saturday night in Las Vegas, securing a fourth-round submission win against Roman Dolidze in the UFC Vegas 109 main event to earn his eighth-straight win.
Hernandez firmly made his intentions clear following the win: he wants a title shot against the winner of this Saturday's UFC 319 main event between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago. Regardless of who walks away as the UFC Middleweight Champion, Hernandez told reporters following his victory that he will be in attendance to watch the action unfold.
Anthony Hernandez Breaks Silence On DDP-Chimaev Fight
"That's what I'm hearing [from the UFC]," Hernandez told reporters. "I'm flying to Chicago, so, yeah."
Hernandez's win puts him in a logjam at middleweight. Reinier de Ridder took care of business against Robert Whittaker within the last few weeks, while September's UFC Fight Night event from Paris sees Nassourdine Imavov headline against Caio Borralho. Once those two fights play out, the UFC will have a better idea as to who gets the next title shot.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez free live stream results & highlights
Nevertheless, though, Hernandez plans to stay active and ready.
“I want a title shot," Hernandez said. "What do I f***** got to do? I work my butt off. I push myself to the limit every day. All I know is violence and war. Give me a title shot and I promise I’ll be the next champ.”
Hernandez's finish was one of five stoppages on the night, which included one of the most devastating KO's in recent UFC history.
The UFC recognizes it may have a star in Hernandez, which is prompting "Fluffy" to continue to capitalize when it matters most.
Anthony Hernandez To Remain In Title Contention
“I want to prove that I can take the title,” Hernandez said. “I want a belt, I want something. I want to prove I’m the best in the world.”
Hernandez's last loss came against Kevin Holland in 2020. During his win streak, he has effortlessly defeated the likes of Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Michel Pereira, to name a few.
Hernandez's UFC stint dates to 2019 after a 5-0 start on the regional circuit, which included a win against current middleweight contender Brendan Allen. Hernandez and Allen rematched once both were in the UFC, as Hernandez came away victorious in February to take a 2-0 lead in the rivalry.
For now, though, Hernandez is in a great position as he awaits his next challenger. Whether it's a title fight or a No. 1 contender spot, the sky is the limit for the 31-year-old.
