UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC remains home in Las Vegas, NV tonight (March 14) for UFC Vegas 114, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 14 fights on the card.

The main event will see Kevin Vallejos try to continue his rise up the featherweight rankings when he takes on Josh Emmett, who enters the night looking to snap a two-fight skid after coming up short in both of his fights last year.

The co-main event is a also a pivotal matchup for the strawweight division, as Gillian Robertson is set to try and extend her four-fight win streak against former title challenger Amanda Lemos.

UFC Vegas 114 Main Card Predictions

Josh Emmett vs. Kevin Vallejos

Josh Emmett during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Vallejos’ youth and speed advantage may very well prove to be too much for the 41-year-old Emmett, but I’m going to pick the longtime UFC veteran to turn back the clock here and show off his incredible toughness against a fighter who typically needs a knockout to get his hand raised.

(Pick: Emmett)

Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lemos could halt Robertson’s win streak here if she can keep this fight standing, but “The Savage” has really showed off how dangerous she can be on the ground during her current four-fight win streak.

(Pick: Robertson)

Andre Fili vs. Jose Delgado

Jose Miguel Delgado (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Hyder Amil (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After falling short to Nathaniel Wood in his last outing, I expect Delgado will get back on track here against an experienced UFC veteran in Fili.

(Pick: Delgado)

Marwan Rahiki vs. Harry Hardwick

Harry Hardwick (red gloves) before the fight against Kaue Fernandes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

After coming up short in his own promotional debut, I’m going to pick Hardwick to spoil Rahiki’s arrival in the UFC and also hand the Australian his first professional loss.

(Pick: Hardwick)

Oumar Sy vs. Ion Cutelaba

Oumar Sy (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Brendson Ribeiro (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Provided he doesn’t get pulled into Cutelaba’s type of fight, Sy should be able to utilize a significant size advantage here and secure his second win in a row.

(Pick: Sy)

Bruno Silva vs. Charles Johnson

Alex Perez (red gloves) fights Charles Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After he was originally scheduled to face Lone’er Kavanagh, Silva has been handed another difficult matchup here against Johnson.

(Pick: Johnson)

UFC Vegas 114 Preliminary Card Predictions

Chris Curtis vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Max Griffin (red gloves) fights Chris Curtis (blue gloves) during a welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A loss here could put Curtis in danger of potentially being cut from the UFC, and I think “Action-Man” will find a way to keep things standing and get the better of Orolbai on the feet.

(Pick: Curtis)

Vitor Petrino vs. Steven Asplund

Vitor Petrino (red gloves) reacts after defeating Austin Lane (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This fight looks like its guaranteed to end in a knockout, and I’ll side with Petrino to earn his third-straight win since moving up to the heavyweight division.

(Pick: Petrino)

Elijah Smith vs. Su Young You

Elijah Smith after his win at UFC Vegas 109. | (Zuffa LLC)

Lengthy win streaks collide in this bantamweight tilt, and I think Smith is the one that will extend an unbeaten start to his UFC career.

(Pick: Smith)

Bolaji Oki vs. Manoel Sousa

Manoel Sousa before his DWCS fight with Cristian Perez. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Sousa’s arrival in the UFC feels like it’s been a long time coming, and I expect that he’ll make a statement in his promotional debut against Oki.

(Pick: Sousa)

Brad Tavares vs. Eryk Anders

Brad Tavares (red gloves) fights Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

This is a very well-matched bout for where both middleweights are at in their respective careers, and if Anders isn’t able to get his takedowns going then it should be Tavares’ fight to lose.

(Pick: Tavares)

Bia Mesquita vs. Montse Rendon

Mesquita impressed in her UFC debut last year, and I’ll be curious to see how quickly the grappling star is able to climb the women’s bantamweight rankings with another win here.

(Pick: Mesquita)

Luan Lacerda vs. Hecher Sosa

Hecher Sousa before his DWCS fight with Mackson Lee. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

I won’t be shocked if Lacerda can pull off the upset here, but it’s hard to pick against Sousa given that he comes into the night on an 11-fight win streak.

(Pick: Sousa)

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

Sam Hughes (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Shauna Bannon (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Both women come into UFC Vegas 114 on win streaks, and I think Hughes will be the one to get her hand raised and possibly set herself up to face a ranked opponent her next time out.

(Pick: Hughes)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 113 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.