Ion Cutelaba closes UFC Seattle prelims with upset finish after wild slugfest
Ion Cutelaba 2.0 has arrived.
A killed-or-be-killed kind of fighter, UFC light heavyweight Cutelaba cut down a 14-1 prospect and sizable betting favorite in Ibo Islan on Saturday. Cutelaba ended the prelims of UFC Seattle from the Climate Pledge Arena, getting in his opponent's face as Bruce Buffer was announcing them.
Cutelaba kept that same energy with Aslan, engaging in an all-out slugfest on the feet.
Owner of a 100% finish rate, Aslan tried his best to get Cutelaba out of there as quickly as he could, firing away hammers - Cutelaba handing it right back right to him. Aslan on constant attack, Cutelaba mixed in his grappling with his haymakers, dropping Aslan before taking him down.
Cutelaba unloaded his ground and pound, eventually snatching the neck of Aslan for an arm triangle choke. Seconds after, Aslan was forced to tap out, suffering his first UFC loss.
Official result: Ion Cutelaba defeats Ibo Islan via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) in Round 1 (2:51)
