UFC Fight Night live stream & weigh-in results for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
UFC Vegas 104 is set to go down tomorrow (March 15), and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 Weigh-Ins
The card’s headlining fight is a middleweight rematch between Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori, who hasn’t competed since a 2023 loss to Jared Cannonier that followed his decision-win over Dolidze at UFC 286.
The night’s co-main event is a welterweight bout featuring Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Chidi Njokuani. “Chidi Bang” enters the night looking to score his third win in a row, while Zaleski is coming off a first-round finish over the formerly-undefeated Zach Scroggin.
The main card also includes Anthony Hernandez taking on Kurt Holobaugh and Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson, plus a matchup between hard-hitting light heavyweights Diyar Nurgozhay and Brendson Ribeiro. Seung Woo Choi will welcome Kevin Vallejos to the UFC in the main card opener.
The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 104 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 15. You can check out a live stream of the weigh-ins below courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
• Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
• Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson
• Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Seung Woo Choi vs. Kevin Vallejos
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann
• Suyoung You vs. AJ Cunningham
• Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes
• Daniel Barez vs. Andre Lima
• Josiana Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira
• Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice
