UFC Fight Night live weigh-in stream & results for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
UFC Vegas 103 is set to take place this Saturday (March 1), and today 24 fighters will step on the scale to weigh-in for the event.
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Weigh-Ins
The card’s main event is a matchup between top flyweight contenders Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev, who is stepping in to replace Brandon Royval after the former title challenger was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury.
Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC Fight Night Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage and Julian Marquez. Both men are looking to get back into the win column, and Marquez in particular is under considerable pressure as he attempts to snap his current three-fight skid.
The main card also features a lightweight clash between Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics, plus William Gomis taking on the undefeated Hyder Amil in a featherweight matchup. Danny Barlow will also put his undefeated record on the line in the main card opener when he meets Sam Patterson in a battle between welterweight finishers.
How to watch UFC Vegas 103 & betting odds for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
The weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 103 set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of MMA Junkie.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for full card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 103.
UFC Fight Night Main Card
• Main Event: Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
• Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
• Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
• Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card
• Austen Lane vs. Mario Pinto
• Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. John Castañeda
• Danny Silva vs. Lucas Almeida
• Andrea Lee vs. JJ Aldrich
• Charles Johnson vs. Ramazan Temirov
• Montana De La Rosa vs. Luana Carolina
More UFC & MMA News
• Surging bantamweight contender & ex-title challenger booked for UFC Des Moines
• Jamahal Hill on what bugs him about Jiri Prochazka loss: 'I've fought twice in...'
• Bellator star Danny Sabatello splits from PFL, signs with new promotion
• UFC star Justin Gaethje seeking 'huge win' in UFC 313 lightweight title shot push
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.