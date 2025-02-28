Jamahal Hill on what bugs him about Jiri Prochazka loss: 'I've fought twice in...'
Jamahal Hill hasn't been as active as he wants to be, injuries getting in the way of what was once a promising UFC title reign.
The former UFC light heavyweight champion faced off with Jiri Prochazka shortly after winning the belt in 2022, but they wouldn't fight until three years later. Hill suffered a torn achilles that summer, relinquishing his title, later to return against Alex Pereira at UFC 300.
We know how that went, a first-round knockout for "Poatan" and Prochazka getting seconds at UFC 311 last month, finishing Hill in a masterclass performance of his own.
Hill Making Up For Lost Time in 2025
Hill attempts to bounce back, and quickly, booking his next fight against former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. on April 26, the five-round main event of UFC Kansas City. Ahead of it, the 33-year-old reflects on the title setback to Prochazka.
"I've fought twice in the last two years," Hill said on his YouTube channel. "That last fight, I wasn't able to get comfortable. I wasn't comfortable, I didn't feel the routine. I didn't get into my normal flow and it didn't feel like it should. I think part of that was the fact of how long I've been inactive and how long it's been stretched in between."
"Before that fight, I only had three minutes of time, which was warmup time in a fight before to get into that fight and things of that nature. I need to get back active. I'm gonna take care of the things I need to take care of, health and things like that."
His return a few months removed from a KO loss to Prochazka, Hill said this is plenty of time to prepare for Khalil Rountree, and he;s "right on track" for April 26.
"I'm gonna go in there and I'm gonna do my thing," Hill said in the lead-up.
Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight title off of Glover Teixeira in 2023.
