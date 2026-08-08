UFC Fight Night: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld Full Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 120 goes down tonight (August 8) at the Meta APEX, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Mateusz Gamrot (+114) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-135)

Diego Ferreira (-185) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+154)

Darren Elkins (+575) vs. Yadier del Valle (-850)

Amanda Lemos (+210) vs. Alexia Thainara (-258)

Billy Ray Goff (+320) vs. Ty Miller (-410)

Steven Asplund (-310) vs. Guilherme Pat (+250)

Diyar Nurgozhay (-162) vs. Bruno Lopes (+136)

Louie Sutherland (-218) vs. Jose Montanha (+180

Manoel Sousa (-310) vs. Richie Miranda (+250)

Miles Johns (-185) vs. Gianni Vazquez (+154)

Juliana Miller (-310) vs. Ravena Oliveira (+250)

Gigi Canuto (+195) vs. Carol Foro (-238

UFC Vegas 120 Underdog Bets

Mateusz Gamrot to Defeat Quillan Salkilld (+114)

I understand why Salkilld is a small favorite here given how good he’s looked since joining the UFC, but this is a pretty significant step up in competition for him.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) reacts after defeating Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s pretty clear at this point that Saklilld’s last win over Beneil Dariush came against an increasingly-diminished version of the longtime lightweight staple, and I think Gamrot can at least temporarily halt the Australian’s rise towards title contention.

Gigi Canuto to Defeat Carol Foro (+195)

Considered by many as the favorite to win the The Ultimate Fighter Season 34, Canuto was stopped in her semifinal bout against Melissa Amaya during the episode that aired last weekend.

Foro will also be looking to score a big win in her own UFC debut, but Canuto may be able to take advantage of the extremely short notice nature of this bout and should hold a significant advantage if she can bring things to the mat.

UFC Vegas 120 Prop Bets

Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira – Fight Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (+100)

Juliana Miller (red gloves) fights Carli Judice (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller seems the more likely of the two to get reckless and chase a finish, but I think both women will exercise some measure of caution given that the loser of this fight will almost certainly be cut from the UFC roster.

Mateusz Gamrot Total Takedowns Landed - Over 3.5 (-135)

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) fights Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming this fight doesn’t end in a first-round finish, Gamrot should be relentless with his takedown attempts and might find himself in a scenario where he has to keep bringing Salkilld down to tire him out before he's able to settle into any real top control position.

Alexia Thainara to Defeat Amanda Lemos via Decision (-110)

Alexia Thainara (red gloves) fights Bruna Brasil (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thainara is a sizeable favorite to defeat her countrywoman in this matchup, but I don’t expect that Lemos will leave herself very open to submissions given that she'll be trying to avoid a three-fight skid at UFC Vegas 120.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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