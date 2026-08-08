UFC Tonight: Gamrot vs Salkilld: Stream on P+, Full Card, Start Time & Odds

The UFC returns to the U.S for the first time in nearly a month for a UFC Fight Night card from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. It's the promotion's fourth-straight Fight Night card dating to mid-July with UFC Oklahoma City. Having said that, though, the main event features a lightweight five-round non-title fight between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld.

Gamrot (26-4 MMA) has remained a consistent contender at 155 pounds for several years now, having fought some of the best the division has to offer, including the likes of former UFC Lightweight Champions Charles Oliveira and Rafael dos Anjos, to name a few.

Mateusz Gamrot Readies For Another UFC 'Prospect'

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gamrot has split his last four UFC outings, earning his most recent win vs. Esteban Ribovics (15-3 MMA) with a second-round arm-triangle choke at UFC 327 in April in Miami, FL. Now, he'll attempt to earn back-to-back wins while simultaneously halting Salkilld's unbeaten UFC run (5-0) as a precursor to bigger opportunities in a talent-rich division next year.

Salkilld (12-1 MMA) has finished his last three opponents in the opening round, including KO/TKO's of Beneil Dariush (23-8-1 MMA) and Nasrat Haqparast (18-6 MMA). He has also submitted Jamie Mullarkey (18-9 MMA) since the beginning of the year, as he'll look to make it four finishes in a row and five of his last six overall.

Now, Salkilld said he's excited to challenge a divisional veteran who is tactically dangerous wherever the fight takes place.

Quillan Salkilld Grateful For UFC Vegas 120 Full-Circle Moment

Quillan Salkilld after knocking out Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

“We’ll see what happens. I’m going into this fight with a very open and free mind," Salkilld told UFC.com. "I know I’m gonna get the job done; I know I’m gonna get my hand raised with a finish, but I just don’t know how yet. I’ve got a lot of methods of victory, and I’ve got the ability to mix things up and attack and finish the fight from any position in that cage.”

Gamrot, who has competed for the UFC since Oct. 2020, said he's ready to slow down Salkilld's potential star power while potentially teaching him a humble learning lesson: no contender fights are safe at the highest level of the UFC, let alone MMA.

"I respect him," Gamrot said of Salkilld to UFC.com. "I respect his skills, but I know what I bring to the table. I am ready to rock ‘n roll. Another young prospect, but I don’t care who UFC puts against me. I wanna just prove that I am one of the best fighters in the world, and that’s it.”

Check out the full card and betting odds below, as the odds are from bet365.

The entire event can be streamed live in the U.S. on Paramount+, which can be accessed with a subscription by clicking right here upon the start of the preliminary portion.

UFC Vegas 120 Full Card + Odds

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot (+120) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-145), lightweight (five rounds, non-title)

Mateusz Gamrot (+120) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-145), lightweight (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event: Diego Ferreira (-175) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+145), lightweight

Diego Ferreira (-175) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+145), lightweight Darren Elkins (+550) vs. Yadier del Valle (-800), featherweight

Amanda Lemos (+210) vs. Alexia Thainara (-260), strawweight

Billy Ray Goff (+310) vs. Ty Miller (-400), welterweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Steven Asplund (-300) vs. Guilherme Pat (+240), heavyweight

Steven Asplund (-300) vs. Guilherme Pat (+240), heavyweight Diyar Nurgozhay (-145) vs. Bruno Lopes (+120), light heavyweight

Louie Sutherland (-100) vs. Jose Montanha (+160), heavyweight

Manoel Sousa (-300) vs. Richie Miranda (+240), lightweight

Miles Johns (-155) vs. Gianni Vazquez (+125), featherweight

Juliana Miller (-325) vs. Ravena Oliveira (+260), flyweight

Gigi Canuto (+200) vs. Carol Foro (-250), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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