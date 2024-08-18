UFC 305: Kai Kara-France Delivers Stunning First-Round Finish in Co-Main Event
The co-main event of UFC 305 saw Steve Erceg welcome Kai Kara-France back to the Octagon in a battle between top flyweight contenders.
Kara-France Floors Erceg at UFC 305
Entering the night on the first two-fight skid of his UFC career, Kara-France stepped into the cage at UFC 305 hoping to hand Erceg another loss after "AstroBoy" came up short in his flyweight title shot against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301.
Erceg was given a crack at Pantoja after only three UFC victories, and in his fifth Octagon appearance the Australian was once again presented with a chance to earn the biggest win of his career against an experienced opponent in Kara-France.
"Don't Blink" got right to work throwing strikes from the opening bell, and even though Erceg remained composed under pressure and began landing some strikes of his own he eventually got caught by a huge left hand that kicked off the fight's finishing sequence late in the first round.
The TKO-victory was the thirteenth time that Kara-France has knocked an opponent out in the first round, and it also marked his first win since a 2022 unanimous decision against Askar Askarov that set him up for an interim flyweight title shot against Brandon Moreno.
The penultimate fight at UFC 305 featured as part of an entertaining main card that also saw Dan Hooker take a razor-thin split decision over Mateusz Gamrot, and the PPV action kicked off with a highlight-reel knockout from Carlos Prates when he took on Li Jingliang.
