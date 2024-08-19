UFC 305: Dan Hooker Asks for Top Contender Fight - ‘I’m Gonna Smash His Face'
Dan Hooker wants the best the lightweight division has to offer following his win at UFC 305.
"The Hangman" got his hand raised against #5-ranked Mateusz Gamrot last weekend, narrowly outworking the Polish contender to win by split decision in Perth, Australia. Hooker now finds himself among elite company at 155lbs, making it back to the Top 5 for the first time since 2020.
What's On The Horizon For Hooker?
Hooker is keeping his options open following his third-straight win, with many fans suggesting he fight a former champ like Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje next.
"I don't know what's next," Hooker told The Mac Life's Oscar Willis. "They want Charles, that's a good fight. But there's, like, heaps of cool s*** I can do. The lay of the land is pretty crazy, bro. Like, it's such a wild sport as well. We'll see how it plays out."
One name Hooker did mention in his post-fight interview was "The Notorious" Conor McGregor, however the Kiwi said the callout was just a "troll move", joking he'd take that fight away from his former foe Michael Chandler.
Hooker Touts Arman Tsarukyan As Potential Opponent On 'Hardest Road To The Title'
As for a more realistic opponent than McGregor, Hooker doesn't have too much of a preference, although "The Hangman" seems to be drawing interest in a #1 contender fight with Arman Tsarukyan as UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is currently out with a hand injury.
"I couldn't care less. I like even all of them, bro. Even Arman," Hooker added. "I said to Hunter [Campbell], I said to Sean [Shelby], I'd like to fight Arman because yeah, screw it. You know?
We'll go the toughest way to the title we possibly can. And that's [Jalin] Turner, Gamrot, Arman, Islam. Like, I just don't care, brother. I would prefer the hardest road to the title that I possibly could."
"I said I hate the prick," Hooker said of Tsarukyan. "I told Hunter, I said, 'I'm gonna smash his face...' and I said 'I hate the dog...' He's a prick, he's been talking s*** for years."
There seems to be no love lost between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker. While the top-ranked Tsarukyan is thought to be next for a lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev, the Armenian has proposed the idea of fighting for an interim title in the meantime, depending on how long it takes Makhachev to recover from his injury.
UFC News: Arman Tsarukyan Open to Interim Title ‘If Islam Can’t Fight This Year'
A fight with Hooker could make sense for Tsarukyan, seeing as though he and Hooker are the only fighters in the Top 5 not coming off a loss. But, we'll see what happens with Islam Makhachev and if the UFC may even want to create an interim title in his stead.
