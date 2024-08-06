UFC Fight Night News: Unbeaten Fighter Books Short-Notice Debut in Las Vegas
A fighter has been pulled from a planned appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series to make his short-notice UFC debut this weekend.
UFC Fight Night News: Tybura vs. Spivac Card Reportedly Loses Co-Main Event
The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac, and the card was also originally supposed to feature a co-main event between bantamweights Chris Gutierrez and Javid Basharat before that matchup fell through at the start of fight week.
It was initially unclear what had caused the fight to be scrapped, but not long after the news broke Gutierrez shared on his Instagram story that he had a new opponent in the works for the weekend.
An initial report from @fanaticosMMAGT that was also confirmed by @MMA_Matchmaker indicated the unbeaten Quang Le was stepping in to face Gutierrez, and Le himself later confirmed the news on his Instagram.
A perfect 8-0 in his professional career, Le has already collected two first-round knockouts while competing in LFA this year and was scheduled to compete for a UFC contract opposite another 8-0 fighter in Aaron Tau on Dana White’s Contender Series on September 17.
Welcoming Le to the Octagon on short notice will give Gutierrez a chance to rebound from his loss to Song Yadong last year, and although it’s unclear if “El Guapo” will still compete in the co-main event slot this Saturday it does mean the Tybura vs. Spivac UFC Fight Night card is back to having 11 scheduled fights.
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Quang Le
• Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
• Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
• Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Jarno Errens vs. Youseff Zalal
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
UFC Rankings: Belal Muhammad Edges Closer to Jon Jones, Topuria in P4P List
