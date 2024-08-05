WWE Raw Results: Wyatt Sicks Make Successful In-Ring Debut Following SummerSlam 2024
The fallout of WWE SummerSlam 2024 begins with Monday Night Raw, and we're bringing you live results.
CM Punk suffered a loss in his grudge match with Drew McIntyre this past Saturday. Seth Rollins served as the special guest referee, and was caught in the crossfire when Punk found him wearing the personal symbolic bracelet McIntyre had taken from him.
How will both McIntyre and Punk respond to what transpired at SummerSlam 2024?
WWE Raw Results: What Happens with The Judgment Day?
The opening match at SummerSlam 2024 had a shocking conclusion. Dominik Mysterio intentionally helped Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship, betraying Rhea Ripley in the process.
Later on in the night, Finn Balor turned his back on Damian Priest, who lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. What does this all mean for The Judgment Day?
Plus, WWE has announced a slew of matches for tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. In a six-man tag team match, the Wyatt Sicks will take on Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.
Tonight we'll also see a clash of two former tag team champions as The Miz and R-Truth take on A-Town Down Under.
Sheamus will go one-on-one with the returning Ludwig Kaiser.
Kofi Kingston is back and he will team with Xavier Woods to take on Authors of Pain.
WWE Raw Results (August 5, 2024)
Gunther was joined in the ring by Ludwig Kaiser to celebrate his World Heavyweight Championship win at SummerSlam 2024. Randy Orton interrupted "The Ring General."
Orton called into question Gunther's win over him at King of the Ring despite the fact that his shoulders weren't flat on the mat.
Orton said a rematch with Gunther would be a modern Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat.
Orton laid down the challenge to Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash at Berlin.
Gunther accepted and the two men shook hands. Gunther told Orton nothing catches him out of nowhere. Orton said he wants Gunther to see the RKO coming.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus, who said that the younger stars are targeting him to make a name for himself. He said he'll test out Kaiser "fragile" ribs.
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
The two traded strikes before the bell even rang.
This one was hard-hitting, but Pete Dunne tried taking out Sheamus again before being hit with a flying knee.
In the ring, Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the win.
Winner: Sheamus
Damian Priest made his way out and demanded Balor take his "ass whooping." Balor appeared on the jumbo screen and revealed he wasn't alone, aligning with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.
Bronson Reed approached Raw GM and claimed he was being disrespected. Bronson said if he wants to be at the top, he'll have to make his own path.
Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler (w/Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville)
Lyra had a gutwrench sitout powerbomb for a near fall.
Lyra went up the top rope and kicked Stark off the apron before hitting a baseball slide on Deville.
Lyra escaped the Kirifuda Clutch and landed Nightwing, but Stark and Deville caused a DQ.
Winner via DQ: Lyra Valkyria
After the match, Damage CTRL saved Lyra from a post-match beatdown.
Backstage, Karrion Kross was with The Final Testament and he said Xavier Woods made the wrong decision not listening to his proposal to join his faction.
Ivy Nile was speaking with Maxxine Dupri when Chad Gable showed up. He said Maxxine, Otis, and Tozawa can keep the "Alpha Academy" name because he's done with them.
CM Punk was out and he said he's happy despite losing because SummerSlam wasn't guaranteed for him. He called out Drew McIntyre for a rematch, but Seth Rollins made his way out instead.
Rollins said he gets to finally put Punk in the dirt. The two were ready to fight when Drew McIntyre showed up from the crowd.
McIntyre mentioned Punk's bracelet, which got him to chase "The Scottish Warrior."
In the ring, Reed attacked Rollins and landed two Tsunamis.
WWE officials tried stopping Bronson, who ended up hitting six Tsunamis total. Rollins coughed up blood.
Jackie Redmond spoke to Adam Pearce for an update on Seth Rollins. Punk stormed backstage looking for McIntyre, but Pearce told him Drew left the building.
The New Day vs. Authors of Pain (w/The Final Testament)
The power advantage was rough on Kofi early on, as he took a big spinebuster.
Kofi hit a tornado DDT before Woods got the hot tag.
Kross knocked Woods off the top rope thanks to a distraction from Scarlett.
Odyssey Jones appeared and sent Kross into the crowd.
Woods got in a small package for the win.
Winners: The New Day
After the match Odyssey Jones hit a double side walk on AOP. He then hit the Blackhole Slam on Karrion Kross.
JD McDonagh had some words in a vignette, saying he laughed at Priest's realization that Balor turned on him. JD said Priest never wanted him in The Judgment Day because he knew he'd listen to Finn before him.
Kingston, Woods, and Jones were backstage. Woods said he didn't know Jones and Kofi were friends.
Alpha Academy walked in and everyone celebrated.
The Awesome Truth vs. A-Town Down Under
R-Truth took down both Austin Theory and Grayson Waller alone. The Miz then got in to help send A-Town Down Under over the top rope.
Truth hit an AA on Grayson Waller, accidentally knocking The Miz down in the process. Theory hit his finisher for the win.
Winners: A-Town Down Under
Damian Priest cut a promo backstage, saying a beatdown of JD has been a long time coming.
Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. Bron said he's still the hunter and no one will take his nameplate off the title.
Damian Priest vs. JD McDonagh (w/Carlito)
Priest laid out JD with a right hand early. Priest chased Carlito around the ring. JD sent Priest into the ring post and hit a suicide dive before a commercial break.
McDonagh countered South of Heaven and landed a headbutt. JD then nailed Priest with a moonsault for a near fall.
Priest sent McDonagh flying over the announce table. Damian kicked Carlito off the ring apron.
Priest was going to hit South of Heaven, but Finn Balor attacked him from behind.
Winner via DQ: Damian Priest
Dominik Mysterio made his way out to join in on The Judgment Day beatdown.
Priest powered out and went to hit Balor with the Razor's Edge, but Liv pulled Balor out of the way.
Rhea Ripley ran down and sent Liv into the ring post.
Rhea cleared the announce table and looked to plant her on the table, but Dom saved Liv.
In the ring, Rhea nailed JD with a headbutt. Priest then nailed JD with South of Heaven.
Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark attacked Damage CTRL backstage and injured Dakota Kai's knee.
Winners: The Wyatt Sicks
IYO SKY (w/Kairi Sane) vs. Sonya Deville (w/Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark)
SKY sent Sonya to the outside. She kicked Stark and punched Baszler. Sonya ran Sky into the steel steps before an ad break.
IYO sent Sonya into the corner before landing a missile dropkick.
SKY hit the Bullet Train Attack, but Stark put Sonya's foot on the bottom rope. Kairi took out Zoey on the outside,
SKY and Sane leaped on Sonya, Stark, and Baszler on the outside.
In the ring, SKY scored the win with Over The Moonsault.
Winner: IYO SKY
After getting some words of encourage from Ilja Dragunov, Jey Uso spoke to him and alluded to the two eventually going after tag team gold.
A vignette for Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks played.
Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy) vs. American Made (Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers)
Lumis and Gable were going to start the match, but Chad ran out of the ring.
Lumis and Gacy did a double team backdrop into neckbreaker. Gable turned things around by pulling Lumis' hair from the ring apron.
Rowan and Gacy launched Lumis into Gable and The Creed Brothers.
American Made took turns landing moonsaults on Gacy. Joe bounced off the ropes and hit a double clothesline before tagging in Rowan, who overpowered American Made.
Lumis and Gacy took out The Creed Brothers with double Uranage's on the announce table.
In the ring, the Wyatt Sicks took out Chad Gable and scored the pin to close the show.
Winners: Wyatt Sicks
