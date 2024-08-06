Huge WWE Championship Match Added to Bash in Berlin 2024 on Monday Night Raw
A major championship match has been added to the WWE Bash in Berlin card.
At SummerSlam 2024, Gunther had an assist from Finn Balor in winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest. With the "Ring General" now holding a world title under the WWE banner, many wondered who his first title challenger would be.
Well, wonder no more as Gunther's first world title defense has been made official and it'll be against Randy Orton.
WWE RAW RESULTS: CM PUNK AND DREW MCINTYRE ADDRESS WHAT TRANSPIRED AT SUMMERSLAM 2024
Randy Orton Challenges Gunther for World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin
Gunther cut a promo at the beginning of the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night Raw. He was interrupted by Randy Orton.
Orton reminded Gunther that his win over him in the finals of the King of the Ring 2024 tournament was controversial, as Orton's shoulders weren't flat on the mat.
"The Apex Predator" challenged Gunther to a title match for Bash in Berlin on August 31st.
Gunther accepted Orton's suggestion, but warned him that nothing can catch him out of nowhere. Orton responded by saying he'd rather Gunther see the RKO coming.
Stick with MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated for the latest WWE Bash in Berlin updates.
WWE REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN POPULAR INDEPENDENT STAR FOR FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.