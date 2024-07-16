UFC News: Heavyweight Rematch Set as Main Event for Las Vegas Fight Night
Two of the UFC's top heavyweight contenders will meet for the second time in a UFC Fight Night main event in August.
Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac Set as Main Event
In between trips to Abu Dhabi and Perth, Australia for UFC 305, the UFC will return home to the Apex facility in Las Vegas on August 10 for a UFC Fight Night card that currently has 11 confirmed fights.
Perhaps the highest-profile fight already announced for the card is a heavyweight rematch between Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac, and according to a new report from Marcel Dorff that matchup has now been promoted to serve as the night’s headlining bout.
The pair previously met in Norfolk, VA in 2020, where Tybura won a unanimous decision to kick off what became a five-fight win streak and handed Spivac just the second loss of his career in the process.
Sitting at #8 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, “Tybur” is coming off a first-round submission against Tai Tuivasa in March, while the #9-ranked Spivac most recently had a three-fight win streak snapped when he was stopped by Ciryl Gane in last year’s UFC Paris main event.
There’s still no official co-main event that’s been confirmed for the UFC Fight Night card on August 10, and the only other ranked action scheduled outside of the new headliner are the women’s bantamweight bouts featuring Yana Santos taking on Chelsea Chandler and Karol Rosa squaring off with Pannie Kianzad.
• Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
• Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal
• Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
• Karl Williams vs. Jhonata Diniz
• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Jonny Parsons vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
• Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
• Charalamps Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
• Javid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez
• Chepe Mariscal vs. Damon Jackson
• Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
