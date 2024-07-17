Grim Update on Injured WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
There is an update on an injured WWE Monday Night Raw superstar, and it's unfortunate news.
Fans were initially surprised when Pete Dunne entered his match against Bronson Reed without his New Catch Republic partner, Tyler Bate, during an episode of Raw on the road to SummerSlam 2024. WWE's top play-by-play ace Michael Cole quickly informed viewers that Bate suffered an injury during a tag team match on NXT.
Bate later revealed on social media that he suffered a torn pectoral major and tendon. He vowed to be back in action soon.
With that said, don't expect to see Tyler Bate in the ring for quite some time.
HUGE CONTRACT UPDATE ON WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW SUPERSTAR AHEAD OF SUMMERSLAM 2024
Tyler Bate Expected to Miss Rest of 2024
Fightful reports that WWE isn't expecting Tyler Bate to wrestle for the remainder of 2024 due to his injury.
Since Bate has been sidelined, Pete Dunne has taken on a more heelish attitude. Dunne recently attacked his former Brawling Brutes stablemate Sheamus despite the fact that "The Celtic Warrior" saved him from a post-match beatdown earlier this month.
The Fightful report notes that the current feud between Dunne and Sheamus was made in response to the Bate Injury.
During a recent episode of WWE NXT, Dunne brushed off Trick Williams when he asked him for advice. It would appear the "Bruiserweight" is done playing up to the crowd for now.
We here at MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated wish Tyler Bate a full and speedy recovery.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: BRON BREAKKER RUINS SAMI ZAYN VS. ILJA DRAGUNOV
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.