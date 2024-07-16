UFC News: Kayla Harrison Blasts Ex-Champ Julianna Peña for Steroid Accusations
Julianna Peña doesn't think the UFC's newest addition is all-natural.
The former UFC women's bantamweight champion is talking about none other than Kayla Harrison, who made her promotional debut at UFC 300 in April. There, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and PFL Champion utterly dominated Holly Holm, submitting her in two rounds.
Peña Tells Kayla Harrison To "Stay Off The Needle"
This also marked a successful bantamweight debut for Harrison after she fought most of her career at 155lbs, looking as lean as ever in her drop to 136lbs. While others were impressed by Harrison's performance, Peña is led to believe that she has had a history with performance-enhancing drugs prior to entering the Octagon.
"Great, strong, yeah... stay off the needle, bro," Peña said of Harrison's physique on 'The MMA Hour' on Monday.
"Maybe not now," Peña added, when asked if she thought Harrison was currently on steroids. "I mean, definitely in the past. Absolutely, there's no question."
Room For Concern At American Top Team
Harrison has long-trained out of world famous gym American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, and Peña has her suspicions that women at 'ATT' have been taking steroids years before Harrison ever came onto the UFC scene. Peña tells a story of when she went to the gym sometime after winning Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2013.
"I went to train for a week after I won 'The Ultimate Fighter', they literally told me that all the girls are in the bathroom shooting each other in the a** with the steroids. I swear to God," Peña continued. "And the thing is, is that I was like, 'I don't believe this. I don't want to hear it.' The guy takes me by the shoulders, shaking me, like... 'Julianna, I'm telling you, they all shoot each other in the a** in the bathroom!' He's telling me this. So, I have always thought that about ATT and no one's ever going to change my mind."
Harrison: "I Have Been Tested By USADA Since I Was 12..."
While she's been dubbed "Ronda Rousey on steroids" by her manager Ali Abdelaziz (via Kevin Iole), Harrison has never failed a drug test in her 18-fight professional MMA career nor in her tenure in the Olympics.
Harrison would refute Peña's steroid accusations, clapping back at the former champ with a rather witty response.
"I have been tested by USADA since I was 12 years old," Harrison replied to Peña on 'X'. "You will find every excuse in the world not to fight me. and the only shot in the a** people need around u is anti-nausea medication."
With a win over Holly Holm, Kayla Harrison launched herself into the women's bantamweight rankings, where she currently sits at #3 in the world. Julianna Peña, the #1 contender, will likely fight champ Raquel Pennington by the end of the year.
Win, lose or draw, odds are that Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña will eventually clash, as there are too few stars in the somewhat shallow division for it to not happen.
