UFC Fight Night: Shara "Bullet" Magomedov Stays Perfect with Co-Main Event Win
A short-notice co-main event at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi featured Shara Magomedov putting his unbeaten record on the line against Michał Oleksiejczuk.
UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
The UFC originally set up a five-round co-main event between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque for UFC Abu Dhabi, but after "travel issues" derailed that fight the promotion worked quickly to book a middleweight matchup between Oleksiejczuk and Magomedov.
The fight represented a fairly quick turnaround for Magomedov after "Bullet" knocked out Antonio Trócoli in June, while Oleksiejczuk entered the night on a two-fight skid and had suffered three submission-losses across his last four fights.
A sizeable underdog heading into the matchup, Oleksiejczuk found some early success pressuring Magomedov but began eating more kicks and punches as "Bullet" settled into the fight and found his range.
Aside from brief periods on the mat at the end of the second and third rounds the two middleweights were largely content with trading strikes, and it was "Bullet" who ultimately collected his third UFC victory via unanimous decision.
Now a perfect 14-0 in his professional career, Magomedov's next outing could provide an opportunity for the unbeaten UFC middleweight to break into the division's Top 15.
