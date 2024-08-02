Dustin Poirier Reveals Who He’d Fight Next Following UFC 302 Loss to Islam Makhachev
Former UFC interim lightweight champion and three-time undisputed title challenger Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) doesn't appear to be shutting the door on a retirement from MMA and walking away from the Octagon.
Poirier, 35, caught wind of an opinion-based article from Expansive Sports' Peter Ryan on a few potential final fights for the Louisiana native, including a fourth fight against former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), whom he has back-to-back wins against, and UFC veteran Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC). Poirier and Diaz were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019, reigniting a story nearly five years in the making.
UFC News: Dana White Non-Committal On Conor McGregor Return - ‘He’ll Let Me Know’
Dustin Poirier Has Not Retired Just Yet
Poirier replied on 'X' to Ryan Friday and immediately generated buzz with over a thousand likes, counting just after 7 p.m. ET, three hours after it was posted.
Although brief, Poirier may have stirred the pot regarding a potential return. Poirier is coming off a loss to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) in June, who is currently nursing a hand injury.
"I'd fight them all," Poirier said.
UFC News: Dustin Poirier Rips Michael Chandler, 'You Got 1 Win in the UFC'
As for McGregor, he intends to come back, and likely face ex-TUF 31 coaching foe Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) before 2024 concludes. But, a date or timetable for the one-time UFC 303 postponed main event has not been confirmed.
Exclusive: Dustin Poirier On Fighting Future, Conor McGregor's Return, Samsung & More
Poirier has competed in the UFC since Jan. 2011 and has fought some of the best featherweights and lightweights the sport has to offer. A potential shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame, Poirier is still seeking a UFC undisputed title if he chooses to make one more run at the top.
Nevertheless, only time will tell, as Poirier seems to be enjoying his non-fighting endeavors for the time being.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Betting Guide & Full Card Odds
• UFC News: Ex-Title Challenger Meets Unbeaten Contender in Fight Night Main Event
• 'No Secret About it,' UFC CEO Dana White Reveals Plans for Jon Jones' Return Fight
• UFC Fight Night News: Tony Ferguson Responds to Dana White’s Calls for Retirement
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.