Dustin Poirier Reveals Who He’d Fight Next Following UFC 302 Loss to Islam Makhachev

The former UFC interim lightweight champion is eying some prominent names at 155, including a fourth fight with Conor McGregor.

Zain Bando

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Former UFC interim lightweight champion and three-time undisputed title challenger Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) doesn't appear to be shutting the door on a retirement from MMA and walking away from the Octagon.

Poirier, 35, caught wind of an opinion-based article from Expansive Sports' Peter Ryan on a few potential final fights for the Louisiana native, including a fourth fight against former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), whom he has back-to-back wins against, and UFC veteran Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC). Poirier and Diaz were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 244 in Nov. 2019, reigniting a story nearly five years in the making.

Dustin Poirier Has Not Retired Just Yet

Poirier replied on 'X' to Ryan Friday and immediately generated buzz with over a thousand likes, counting just after 7 p.m. ET, three hours after it was posted.

Although brief, Poirier may have stirred the pot regarding a potential return. Poirier is coming off a loss to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA, 15-1 UFC) in June, who is currently nursing a hand injury.

"I'd fight them all," Poirier said.

As for McGregor, he intends to come back, and likely face ex-TUF 31 coaching foe Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) before 2024 concludes. But, a date or timetable for the one-time UFC 303 postponed main event has not been confirmed.

Poirier has competed in the UFC since Jan. 2011 and has fought some of the best featherweights and lightweights the sport has to offer. A potential shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame, Poirier is still seeking a UFC undisputed title if he chooses to make one more run at the top.

Nevertheless, only time will tell, as Poirier seems to be enjoying his non-fighting endeavors for the time being.

