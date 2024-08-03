17-Year-Old Scores 7-Second Headkick KO in MMA Debut, Trolls Opponent at Fury FC
MMA debuts don't get much better than this.
MMA News: Amateur Fighter Wins Women's Flyweight Belt with One-Shot Head Kick KO
Cody Anderson, a young gun from Texas, entered the cage for the first time on Friday, making the absolute most out of his amateur debut at Fury FC 95 in Dallas, Texas. The 17-year-old took on Sammy Chaidez in a bout scheduled for 3 three-minute rounds. But, as we quickly found out, Anderson operates on his own time.
Anderson's Flawless Performance
The debuting Anderson would only need a matter of seconds to snag his first-ever win, knocking out Chaidez with the first kick he threw - a flawless head kick that sent his opponent straight down to the canvas.
Anderson went for follow-up punches on the ground with the referee rushing in to stop the contest and save Chaidez from further punishment.
Post-fight, Anderson screamed at his downed opponent before doing his best Jorge Masvidal impression after he knocked out Ben Askren, falling down to the ground like he went to sleep.
Other Highlights You Don't Want To Miss
9 years older than Anderson is Pena Allamov, who also wasted no time in Dallas when he blasted his opponent with a knee and flurry of punches for a faceplant KO in the opening round. Allamov moved to 5-2 as a professional, making him a prospect to watch in the Texas MMA scene.
Kevin Rosas, older brother of UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr, also made a name for himself, pummeling his opponent with punches in less than a minute for the TKO finish.
Rosas put Ricky Romo to sleep and quickly woke him up with one final punch to the face before the referee stepped in. Rosas is now riding a three-fight win streak - all coming inside the distance.
Kevin's other brother Jessie also won on the card, winning his fight by unanimous decision.
Former UFC fighters went 1-1 at Fury FC 95, with Nick Maximov winning his promotional debut on the main card and Austin Lingo losing by TKO in the headliner.
MMA News: Fighter Crushes Opponent with Thunderous Right Hand at Fury FC 94
