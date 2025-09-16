Anthony Hernandez updates fans after withdrawing from pivotal UFC Vancouver fight
Anthony Hernandez has shared an update with fans following his unexpected withdrawal from the main event for UFC Vancouver.
The UFC’s #6-ranked middleweight contender has already collected two wins this year and was set for a possible title eliminator fight at UFC Vancouver opposite Reinier de Ridder, who currently sits at #4 in the middleweight rankings.
With just over a month to go until the promotion’s return to Canada, the UFC announced yesterday that Hernandez had unfortunately withdrawn from the main event bout with de Ridder and was being replaced by his former opponent Brendan Allen.
Anthony Hernandez Confirms Injury In Message To Fans
Hernandez’s withdrawal was a major blow to UFC Vancouver and at least temporarily halts his climb towards a middleweight title shot. The day after the news broke, “Fluffy” took to Instagram to share an update and explanation with fans.
Following a 1-2 star to his UFC career, Hernandez kicked off what has turned into an eight-fight win streak when he submitted Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258 in 2021. The 31-year-old most recently submitted Roman Dolidze in a UFC Fight Night main event in August, and he’s finished six out of eight opponents during his current winning run.
Reinier de Ridder Could Still Earn Title Shot At UFC Vancouver
While Hernandez’s current streak has him knocking on the door of a middleweight title shot, de Ridder has also vaulted into title contention after less than a year on the UFC roster.
The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder submitted Gerald Meerschaert in his promotional debut last November before he went on to also stop Kevin Holland and the formerly-undefeated Bo Nickal, with the latter victory earning the Dutchman his first “Performance of the Night” bonus.
A split decision over former middleweight king Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi set de Ridder up for a chance to extend his unbeaten UFC record against Hernandez, and now he’ll try to do the same against Allen after “All In” returned to the win column in July by defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC 318.
The original UFC Vancouver main event was tabbed as a possible middleweight title eliminator when it was first put together, and de Ridder could still put himself on the short list of challengers for Khamzat Chimaev even after #2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov picked up a big win over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris.
