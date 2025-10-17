UFC Fight Night Vancouver full picks & predictions for de Ridder vs. Allen
The UFC returns to Vancouver, Canada on Saturday (October 18) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The event was supposed to see Anthony Hernandez square off with Reinier de Ridder in a potential middleweight title eliminator fight. Following Hernandez’s withdrawal due to injury, Brendan Allen will now step in to face de Ridder and attempt to vault straight into the title conversation by handing “RDR” what would be the first loss of his UFC career.
In the night’s co-main event, Canada’s Mike Malott will look to extend his current win streak to three fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 and currently occupies the #15 spot in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.
UFC Fight Night Vancouver Main Card Predictions
Reinier de Ridder vs. Brendan Allen
I was excited to see how de Ridder would handle Anthony Hernandez’s pace on the feet in the original main event for UFC Vancouver, but instead fans will be treated to a different matchup that should still produce some interesting grappling exchanges. I have a hard time seeing how Allen can win this on the feet, and he’s unfortunately going to find himself at a size disadvantage if things do hit the mat.
(Pick: de Ridder)
Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott
Holland’s lackluster showing against Daniel Rodriguez may have just been an off night for the American, but I don’t know that jumping right back into action against a dangerous finisher like Malott is the best way to rebound from that loss.
(Pick: Malott)
Marlon Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi
It’s difficult to know what to expect from Vera at this point, and he’s facing an extremely confident fighter riding the momentum of six-straight wins. Zahabi could easily take this if Vera puts in another slow-paced performance, but I’ll slightly lean with “Chito” to land something big and avoid a three-fight skid.
(Pick: Vera)
Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Outside of the main event, this is the most important fight on the card in terms of potential title implications. Fiorot is coming off a failed championship bid against Valentina Shevchenko, and I think she’ll be able to stifle Jasudavicius’ takedown attempts and keep herself in the mix for a second title shot.
(Pick: Fiorot)
Cody Gibson vs. Aoriqileng
This is a fun bantamweight tilt where both men could really use a victory to try and maintain their places on the UFC roster. The fight should be a fun one for as long as it lasts, and I’ll side with Gibson to get the job done.
(Pick: Gibson)
Kyle Nelson vs. Matt Frevola
You can see the UFC’s thought process in opening the main card with this matchup given that it doesn’t seem destined to go the distance. Frevola thankfully took some time off after being stopped in back-to-back fights, and as long as he can avoid eating too many big shots from Nelson then I expect that he’ll get his hand raised in Vancouver.
(Pick: Frevola)
UFC Fight Night Vancouver Preliminary Card Predictions
Charles Jourdain vs. Davey Grant
The UFC Vancouver prelims will close out with an underrated banger between Jourdain and Grant. This matchup could take home “Fight of the Night” honors if it doesn’t end early, and I’ll side with “Dangerous” to secure what would be his third win in a row.
(Pick: Grant)
Bruno Silva vs. Hyun Sung Park
This is another fight that definitely deserves more attention than it’s currently getting. While I wouldn’t be surprised to see Silva win, I have to side with Park to rebound after suffering his first loss in a short-notice matchup with Tatsuro Taira.
(Pick: Park)
Danny Barlow vs. Djorden Santos
Barlow was carrying a decent amount of momentum before being stopped by Sam Patterson, and this matchup with Santos looks like a decent spot for “LeftHand2God” to get back on track.
(Pick: Barlow)
Kyle Prepolec vs. Drew Dober
On paper, Dober should absolutely win this as the fighter with considerably more experience against a much higher level of competition. That being said, I have some concerns about his durability at this stage of his career, and Prepolec has enough power to pull off what would be a pretty sizeable upset.
(Pick: Prepolec)
Stephanie Luciano vs. Ravena Oliveira
I don’t love how big of a favorite she is, but Luciano should be able to best her countrywoman and get back into the win column after dropping a split decision to Sam Hughes in her last outing.
(Pick: Luciano)
Azamat Bekoev vs. Yousri Belgaroui
As much as Bekoev feels like the smart pick here, I’m going to side with Belgaroui to show off some improvements in his overall MMA game and score an upset in his UFC debut.
(Pick: Belgaroui)
Melissa Croden vs. Tainara Lisboa
Back-to-back wins were enough for Croden to get the call for a UFC debut in her home country, but I’m picking Lisboa to spoil that party and rebound after being submitted by Luana Santos earlier this year in what was her first outing in a year and a half.
(Pick: Lisboa)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night Vancouver all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
