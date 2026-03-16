UFC Fighter Shares Update on Injury that Ended “Fight of the Night” at UFC Vegas 114

UFC featherweight Harry Hardwick seems to be in good spirits after a nasty injury brought an end to his recent bout with Marwan Rahiki.

Following UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena, the UFC remained home in Las Vegas last Saturday and returned to the Meta APEX facility for a UFC Fight Night event that saw Kevin Vallejos announce himself as a potential future featherweight title challenger when he stopped Josh Emmett in the card's main event.

Vallejos and promotional debutant Manoel Sousa both earned “Performance of the Night” bonuses for their knockout-wins, and “Fight of the Night” honors went to the main card scrap between former Cage Warriors titleholder Hardwick and the undefeated Rahiki, who was also making his UFC debut.

Harry Hardwick Shares Injury Update After Marwan Rahiki Fight

Closing as more than a two-to-one underdog ahead of his second UFC outing, Hardwick was able to threaten Rahiki with his grappling during the bout but largely found himself trading strikes with a fighter that came into the night boasting a 100% finishing rate with six wins via KO/TKO.

Hardwick’s corner ended up calling an end to things in between the second and third rounds due to the broken jaw that their fighter had suffered, and “Houdini” took to Instagram to share an update with fans regarding his injury.

“Everybody, I’m okay. My jaw is obviously f***ed. That’s all right. I like soup, I like smoothies, and I like milkshakes, and I like energy drinks. So all these things, I can still have. Life’s good. I cannot complain about my position. I have an amazing, beautiful girlfriend. Good health, good family, good support network. No one needs to cry for me., I’m okay. I’m obviously gutted, but that’s the sport I’m in. I wanted to win, but it is what it is. Hat’s off to Marwan. He threw the shot that broke my jaw, he did it on purpose. It’s not luck, it is what it is.”

"Houdini" Was Also Injured In His Octagon Debut At UFC London

While Rahiki extended his undefeated record to 8-0 in his UFC debut, Hardwick now finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his professional or amateur MMA careers.

Following a brief amateur run that saw him compile a 4-1 record in just under two years, Hardwick turned pro in 2015 and went 5-3 across his first eight fights. That initial run closed out by splitting results in his two Bellator appearances before a first-round submission over Karlo Caput under the FNC banner, which was his final outing before what turned into a very successful run with Cage Warriors.

Harry Hardwick during his time with the Cage Warriors featherweight belt. | (Cage Warriors)

“Houdini” went 7-0-1 overall during his time with Cage Warriors, which included winning the promotion's featherweight belt by stopping Orland Wilson Prins before he successfully defended his title twice against Keweny Lopes and Javier Garcia.

Harry Hardwick's UFC debut also came to an end due to injury. | UFC

Hardwick moved up a weight class for a short-notice debut opportunity against Kauê Fernandes last September at UFC London, where Fernandes was able to spoil the 31-year-old’s debut when he stopped him with leg kicks in the opening round.