UFC Has Little Reason to Protect Conor McGregor Anymore

UFC 279, the final UFC fight for fan-favorite star Nate Diaz. Stockton's finest goes out with a win, submitting Tony Ferguson and setting off into the sunset.

Only this wasn't what the UFC had in mind. The promotion had originally intended to pit Diaz against Khamzat Chimaev at the peak of his destructive streak. It didn't make sense at the time, other than to build one fighter's stock and destroy the other's as they left the UFC.

Chimaev missed weight, and Diaz got his farewell fight. Now, it's Conor McGregor who is in the hot seat, and is he guaranteed a favorable fight on his way out? Or will the UFC give him something along the lines of Khamzat Chimaev, to demolish his bargaining power as he considers options outside of the promotion?

Nate Diaz has found huge success in free agency outside the UFC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Will Conor McGregor Face in Last UFC Fight?

Diaz-Chimaev is the fight I always refer to when I talk about how the UFC is ready to kick their brightest and finest up the backside on their way out the door. We know that McGregor's next fight is his last in the UFC, and he'll be eyeing super fights afterwards without the promotion's fingers in his metaphorical pie.

The major caveat is that McGregor-Holloway II ended in an injury, and I think that reduced McGregor's leverage in his final fight by a huge margin.

He has absolutely no momentum; no promise of another fight afterwards; no chance to avenge a solid defeat; no titles on the line. It is simply McGregor showing up for one last fight, and the UFC holds all the cards this time around. This is only exacerbated by the move away from PPV.

As we anticipate the final fight on McGregor's contract, we must beg the question whether UFC gives him the send-off befitting his stature, or whether they build someone else's image at his expense.