UFC hopeful suspended 3 years from competition after betting scandal
A former UFC standout, Jeff Molina, has been banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for three years after placing 'significant' bets on a fight in which he had insider knowledge.
The controversy stems from Molina's teammate Darrick Minner and his fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in 2022. Betting lines shifted before the event started, and Minner lost by injury in just over a minute, prompting an investigation into illegal betting activity.
Minner and Molina's coach, James Krause, were suspended for not disclosing Minner's injury, and a larger investigation was launched into a potential betting scandal.
UFC hopeful Jeff Molina banned from competition
'El Jefe' Jeff Molina hasn't fought in the Octagon since 2022 and rides a ten-fight winning streak, but has been banned from competition for 36 months.
MMA Fighting reports that Molina's ban is retroactive to the date of Minner's fight, and Molina will be clear to fight in November this year. He still has not seen action in the cage since June 2022.
Fortunately for Molina, he is still just 27 years old, which is still young in the career of an MMA fighter. Whether he can compete in the cage again depends on the UFC Brass and whether Molina chooses to associate himself with Krause. Officials previously warned that any fighters under Krause will not be permitted to fight in the UFC.
