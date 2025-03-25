Magomed Ankalaev addresses Joe Rogan comments, teases date for Alex Pereira UFC rematch
Magomed Ankalaev claims he’s already agreed to rematch Alex Pereira and is just waiting on the former champion to do the same.
Unbeaten since a shocking last-second submission in his UFC debut against Paul Craig in 2018, Ankalaev’s first title shot at UFC 282 saw him and Jan Błachowicz fight to a split draw for the vacant belt.
The UFC didn’t bother to book a rematch between the two men, but earlier this month at UFC 313 Ankalaev finally got another crack at the belt against reigning titleholder Alex Pereira and defeated the Brazilian via unanimous decision.
Joe Rogan Sparks Rumor About Alex Pereira's UFC 313 Performance
Many fans have called for an immediate rematch between the two men given that Pereira successfully defended the light heavyweight belt three times last year, and recently UFC commentator Joe Rogan got the rumor mill turning when he claimed “Poatan” may have been fighting at less than 100% at UFC 313.
“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Rogan said on last weekend’s JRE Fight Companion for UFC London (h/t MMA Fighting).
Rogan didn’t go into much detail regarding the source or legitimacy of those rumors, but the comments have only fueled online discussion of an Ankalaev vs. Pereira rematch after some members of the MMA community also felt the judges got things wrong when scoring the first fight.
Ankalaev Claims He's Already Accepted Pereira Rematch
Ankalaev has been fairly active (by his standards) on social media since claiming the light heavyweight belt, and in a recent post the 32-year-old acknowledged Rogan’s comments and also claimed that he’s accepted a rematch with Pereira this summer.
“Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%. I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter.”
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka appears a likely candidate to challenge Ankalaev if Pereira does in fact need some time off, but Carlos Ulberg also sent a warning to the division after he took a unanimous decision over Błachowicz in the co-main event of UFC London last weekend.
It remains to be seen if Pereira or his team choose to comment on Ankalaev’s claim about being offered a rematch in August. Even though many fans would love to see the pair run things back right away, “Poatan” has kept a torrid schedule since moving to light heavyweight and does deserve some time off if he wants it.
