UFC star reveals ‘big news coming soon’ after 4-fight win streak
It looks like Arman Tsarukyan has gotten himself a fight.
The #1 UFC lightweight contender lost out on his title opportunity earlier this year at UFC 311. Set to face the Champion Islam Makhachev across five rounds or less in January, Tsarukyan shockingly withdrew from the fight the day before.
Tsarukyan cited a back injury took him out of the headliner, leaving #10 contender Renato Moicano to fight (and lose) to Makhachev on a day's notice.
On the night of UFC 311, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed Tsarukyan would go back to the drawing board.
"He's not getting a title shot, so that means he's going to have to fight his way back to the title," White said at the post-fight press conference.
Arman Tsarukyan Has Fight News Incoming
For the last couple of months, Tsarukyan has maintained he'll fight again to prove he's the #1 contender in the world, whether it be a rematch with Charles Oliveira or a completely new fight with Justin Gaethje.
We don't know who or when the Armenian is fighting, but whoever it is, Tsarukyan teases it will be massive.
"Big news coming soon!" Tsarukyan wrote on Instagram, posting new training photos.
Arman Tsarukyan's Timeline For UFC Return
In a recent interview with The Schmo, Tsarukyan said his back is feeling good. The #1 contender gave a potential timeline for his UFC return, revealing who and when he wants to fight next.
"I'm ready so if they wanna give me a fight in May or the end of April, it would be great," Tsarukyan said.
"I wanna fight with contenders, someone from top five [whether] it's Gaethje or Olivera. Gaethje wants to fight for the title. It makes sense to fight with me because nobody gonna give him title fight. It's not gonna be fair that he's gonna get title fight. He gotta beat me or Oliveira to get that title fight."
Justin Gaethje is 2-2 in his last four, coming off a repeat win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Gaethje's 0-2 in undisputed UFC title fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
Oliveira is also 2-2 with losses to current champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, losing his top spot at UFC 300 in a narrow split decision. The Brazilian rebounded with another win over Michael Chandler.
"There is Ilia too," Tsarukyan said of the UFC Featherweight Champion Topuria, who recently vacated his title. "I think they gonna give me Olivera or Gaaethje or maybe title fight."
On a four-fight win streak, Arman Tsarukyan is 22-3 as a pro and 9-1 in the UFC since losing his debut to Islam Makhachev in 2019. Tsarukyan has wins over Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Joel Alvarez, Damir Ismagulov and more.
