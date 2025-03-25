MMA Knockout

UFC free agent flocks to PFL with winning Octagon record

Free agent Taylor Lapilus went 6-2 in the UFC before signing with the PFL.

Taylor Lapilus won't be re-signing with the UFC after all.

The French fighter was one of the more surprising fighters to depart from the UFC recently, his removal from the roster announced in February. This wasn't the first time Lapilus was released from the promotion, leaving the UFC with a 3-1 record in 2016.

Winner of 8 of his last 9 fights, Lapilus also held a 3-1 record in his second UFC run. "Double Impact" defeated the likes of Caolán Loughran, Vince Morales and Cody Stamann, who was released from the roster at the same time.

6-2 in the UFC (seven of those fights going to decision) and 21-4 as a pro overall, Lapilus has found a new fighting home.

Former UFC Fighter Taylor Lapilus Signs With The PFL

On Tuesday, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced they had signed Lapilus to a multi-fight contract.

"Truly proud to sign with the PFL and reach the great expectations that we have in common," Lapilus said of joining the PFL.

Lapilus To Fight On Home Soil

Fighting out of Paris, it looks like a homecoming is in store for Lapilus, as he'll be joining countrymen Mansour Barnaoui and Patrick Habirora on the upcoming PFL Paris card on May 24 from the Accor Arena.

At 32 years old, Taylor Lapilus is set to compete in the PFL's new bantamweight division (135lbs). His opponent has yet to be announced.

Christopher De Santiago
CHRISTOPHER DE SANTIAGO

Christopher De Santiago is a 23-year-old journalist from Gainesville, Texas with years of experience covering MMA. He is the founder of MMA Island and started working for MMA Knockout in February, 2024.

