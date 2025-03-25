UFC free agent flocks to PFL with winning Octagon record
Taylor Lapilus won't be re-signing with the UFC after all.
The French fighter was one of the more surprising fighters to depart from the UFC recently, his removal from the roster announced in February. This wasn't the first time Lapilus was released from the promotion, leaving the UFC with a 3-1 record in 2016.
Winner of 8 of his last 9 fights, Lapilus also held a 3-1 record in his second UFC run. "Double Impact" defeated the likes of Caolán Loughran, Vince Morales and Cody Stamann, who was released from the roster at the same time.
6-2 in the UFC (seven of those fights going to decision) and 21-4 as a pro overall, Lapilus has found a new fighting home.
READ MORE: UFC world reacts to former heavyweight champion sentenced to 5 years in prison
Former UFC Fighter Taylor Lapilus Signs With The PFL
On Tuesday, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced they had signed Lapilus to a multi-fight contract.
"Truly proud to sign with the PFL and reach the great expectations that we have in common," Lapilus said of joining the PFL.
Lapilus To Fight On Home Soil
Fighting out of Paris, it looks like a homecoming is in store for Lapilus, as he'll be joining countrymen Mansour Barnaoui and Patrick Habirora on the upcoming PFL Paris card on May 24 from the Accor Arena.
READ MORE: Joe Rogan won’t be at UFC 315 - his reason has nothing to do with the fights
At 32 years old, Taylor Lapilus is set to compete in the PFL's new bantamweight division (135lbs). His opponent has yet to be announced.
More MMA Knockout News
• ‘Hype killer,’ UFC Mexico City fighter gave Raul Rosas and 3 others first loss
• 'No one is at my level' ... Ilia Topuria declares himself UFC champion and warns the lightweight division
• Molly McCann clears air on UFC London retirement: 'Not good enough'
• 'Possibly...' Michael Chandler names old rival as UFC title threat
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.