Ilia Topuria reveals bold new nickname ahead of UFC lightweight title run
'El Matador' no more, Ilia Topuria has revealed his new fighting moniker ahead of his foray into the UFC lightweight title picture.
Topuria vacated the featherweight throne to chase greener pastures when UFC 314's main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was announced. Fans hope to see Topuria face Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.
This time, however, Topuria will be entering the Octagon under a new pseudonym.
Ilia Topuria unveils new 'La Leyenda' nickname
First reported by Georgian MMA journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili on Twitter, Topuria's new nickname is set to be 'La Leyenda,' or 'The Legend' for English-speaking audiences.
The nickname is as expected by the MMA community, who have grown accustomed to Topuria's uncanny level of confidence. Topuria is already declaring himself the UFC light champion and did the same before knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
No news of Topuria's next fight has been announced yet.
