UFC world reacts to former heavyweight champion sentenced to 5 years in prison

The UFC world recoiled at the news of Cain Velasquez's sentencing.

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The MMA world collectively reeled at the news of Cain Velasquez's sentencing.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez has received a five-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder after firing a gun in a high-speed chase at a man he alleged to have molested his four-year-old son at daycare, Harry Goularte.

Goularte's stepfather was caught in the crossfire and injured, and Velasquez eventually pled no-contest. He could have received up to 30 years in prison as the deputy district attorney asked for, but this hasn't stopped the UFC community from sending their support.

Cain Velasquez attending a UFC event
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

'Free Cain' ... UFC community reacts to Cain Velasquez's sentencing

A host of current and former UFC fighters took to Twitter to announce their support for Velasquez.

"It's crazy that Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years!!!" Wrote UFC lightweight Renato Moicano. "The only thing he did wrong was missing the target!!!"

"Free Cain. [Donald Trump]," Said Michael Chiesa.

"Stay strong Lion," Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remarked in an Instagram story.

"Cain gets five years." Roy Nelson wrote on X. "Not the 30 years to life they were asking for. Hopefully, Trump gives him the Hunter Biden treatment."

"... He definitely won't do the full five," MMA community member Caposa remarked on X. "I think all things considered, this is a great outcome for Cain."

Velasquez was considered to be one of, if not the best UFC heavyweight champion in history; His sentencing is a blow to the community.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda

