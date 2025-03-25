UFC world reacts to former heavyweight champion sentenced to 5 years in prison
The MMA world collectively reeled at the news of Cain Velasquez's sentencing.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez has received a five-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder after firing a gun in a high-speed chase at a man he alleged to have molested his four-year-old son at daycare, Harry Goularte.
Goularte's stepfather was caught in the crossfire and injured, and Velasquez eventually pled no-contest. He could have received up to 30 years in prison as the deputy district attorney asked for, but this hasn't stopped the UFC community from sending their support.
'Free Cain' ... UFC community reacts to Cain Velasquez's sentencing
A host of current and former UFC fighters took to Twitter to announce their support for Velasquez.
"It's crazy that Cain Velasquez was sentenced to five years!!!" Wrote UFC lightweight Renato Moicano. "The only thing he did wrong was missing the target!!!"
"Free Cain. [Donald Trump]," Said Michael Chiesa.
"Stay strong Lion," Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remarked in an Instagram story.
"Cain gets five years." Roy Nelson wrote on X. "Not the 30 years to life they were asking for. Hopefully, Trump gives him the Hunter Biden treatment."
"... He definitely won't do the full five," MMA community member Caposa remarked on X. "I think all things considered, this is a great outcome for Cain."
Velasquez was considered to be one of, if not the best UFC heavyweight champion in history; His sentencing is a blow to the community.
