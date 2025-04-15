UFC announces 4 fan-favorite fights for UFC 316
UFC 316 is beginning to take shape, with four more fights confirmed by the UFC.
Dana White announced Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 for UFC 316 in New Jersey, scheduled for June 7. While fans aren't pleased with the headliner after O'Malley lost the first fight without dispute, they were pleased to see Kayla Harrison challenging for the bantamweight belt in the co-main.
Now, four more fights have been confirmed for UFC 316...
Marlon Vera, Johnny Walker, Kelvin Gastelum booked for UFC 316 returns
In a post on social media on April 15, UFC confirmed four fights for the UFC 316 event.
- #7 Marlon Vera (23-10-1) vs. #10 Mario Bautista (15-2); Bantam
- #10 Jonny Walker (21-9) vs. #12 Azamat Murzakanov (14-0); Light Heavy
- #12 Bruno Silva (14-6-2) vs. #14 Joshua Van (13-2); Fly
- Kelvin Gastelum (19-9) vs. Joe Pyfer (13-3); Middle
Gastelum-Pyfer is a rebooking from UFC Mexico City, and other fights, like Van-Silva and Walker-Murzakanov, were rumored in separate reports before the announcement.
More MMA Knockout News
- Alex Volkanovski reveals brutal injuries from UFC 314 war
- UFC 314 winner makes case for Alexander Volkanovski title fight after viral finish
- MMA fighter stares down opponent after stunning head kick KO on same night as UFC 314
- UFC 314 stars Alexander Volkanovski & Diego Lopes swap wholesome messages after fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.