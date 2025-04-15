MMA Knockout

UFC announces 4 fan-favorite fights for UFC 316

UFC 316 is beginning to take shape, with four more fights confirmed by the UFC.

Dana White announced Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2 for UFC 316 in New Jersey, scheduled for June 7. While fans aren't pleased with the headliner after O'Malley lost the first fight without dispute, they were pleased to see Kayla Harrison challenging for the bantamweight belt in the co-main.

Now, four more fights have been confirmed for UFC 316...

Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlon Vera, Johnny Walker, Kelvin Gastelum booked for UFC 316 returns

In a post on social media on April 15, UFC confirmed four fights for the UFC 316 event.

  • #7 Marlon Vera (23-10-1) vs. #10 Mario Bautista (15-2); Bantam
  • #10 Jonny Walker (21-9) vs. #12 Azamat Murzakanov (14-0); Light Heavy
  • #12 Bruno Silva (14-6-2) vs. #14 Joshua Van (13-2); Fly
  • Kelvin Gastelum (19-9) vs. Joe Pyfer (13-3); Middle

Gastelum-Pyfer is a rebooking from UFC Mexico City, and other fights, like Van-Silva and Walker-Murzakanov, were rumored in separate reports before the announcement.

