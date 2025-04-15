UFC star Khamzat Chimaev issues two-word hint for next fight
It looks like undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev may finally have his next fight lined up.
Currently ranked at #3 in the UFC middleweight division, Chimaev has defeated all eight opponents he’s faced since joining the promotion in 2020 and got things done inside the distance in six of those outings.
“Borz” most recently submitted former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker with a brutal face crank in the co-main event of UFC 308, and since that dominant performance fans have been patiently waiting for an update on when Chimaev will return to action.
Chimaev Drops Update On Octagon Return
It might not be as concrete or informative an update as fans might prefer, but Chimaev’s latest social media post at least indicate that some sort of fight announcement should be coming in the near future.
“Good news”
The vague message will likely frustrate at least a portion of the MMA fan base, but given that Chimaev only competed once in 2023 and 2024 it’s at least promising that the 30-year-old’s next fight could come in the first half of this year.
UFC Title Shot For "Borz"?
The victory over Whittaker was easily the biggest win of Chimaev’s career, and it was also the kind of violent result that could encourage the UFC to give him a crack at the middleweight title.
Dricus Du Plessis currently sits atop the middleweight division and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision in his rematch with Sean Strickland, which marked the South African’s second successful defense of his belt after he also submitted former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.
“Stillknocks” and Chimaev have already exchanged words on social media several times since the champion first claimed the middleweight belt from Strickland at UFC 297, and Du Plessis has already signed off on the idea of facing the undefeated challenger.
Few fans would argue with finally getting to see that grudge match, but #1-ranked Nassourdine Imavov also looks due for a title shot of his own after he knocked out Adesanya in February and extended his current win streak to four fights.
