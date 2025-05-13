UFC fans are losing patience with Jon Jones avoiding Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones can't escape the Tom Aspinall critique, even across the globe.
As Jones prepares to co-host an Ultimate Fighter-style program in Russia opposite Nate Diaz- one of Jones' many side quests recently- fans are foaming at the mouth for news of a heavyweight throwdown with Aspinall.
The British champion has highlighted his boredom with Jones, having chased an undisputed fight for well over 530 days. Fight fans have upped their trolling of Jones, following some tone-deaf remarks made by the current champion in a recent video.
Jack Della Maddalena brands UFC 315 title win "practice" for Islam Makhachev fight
Jon Jones blasted for ducking Tom Aspinall with latest remark
Jones took to Instagram Live on May 13, raising eyebrows with his reaction to viewers calling him a duck.
"I've got people in chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I'm living my best life," Jones remarked on Instagram Live. "I don't know if it's considered ducking when you're living good. I don't think it works like that."
"It still very much works like that," MMA personality Ben Davis wrote.
"Clearly Jon doesn't understand the meaning of ducking," Another wrote. "Nothing to do with how you're living your life buddy, but everything to do with you avoiding a true and deserving opponent while holding the best hostage."
"It's called retiring for most people but Jon still holds the belt," One user commented.
While we wait for news of Jones-Aspinall, which UFC boss Dana White confirmed would happen in an update earlier this year, UFC 317 remains without a headliner.
With International Fight Week more or less out of the question, the only likely dates would be in late 2025, possibly UFC 320 in September, or even later in October and November. In the meantime, Aspinall is wasting his best years.
