UFC CEO Dana White gives final verdict about off-limits event venue
UFC CEO Dana White understands his business model better than most, and when something doesn't look right, he'll be the first to admit it.
Having attended WrestleMania 41, which White said he enjoyed this past Saturday at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference (despite getting booed on a few separate occasions by fans), the possibility of the promotion hosting a stadium show domestically is slim to none.
“No, okay? No.” White told reporters. "Nothing will change my mind about a stadium show. I mean, you guys were here tonight. Kansas City is an awesome city. The people here are great. I really like this town. And, the energy in that place was awesome all night. That’s the energy you get in an [arena].”
This isn't to say the UFC hasn't done bigger venues before (i.e. UFC 129 and UFC 193), but consistently, much less in Las Vegas, is a hard pass from White.
"Not that there wasn’t [energy at WrestleMania],” White said. “Listen. When you have 63,000 people there, you’re gonna get some energy, like they did. But I am not a fan of stadiums. I like arenas.”
Dana White Admits Stadium Shows Are Cool, But It Must Make Sense
Before the UFC's Noche event last September, White opened up about stadium shows in an interview with John Morgan. Although he didn't rule it out entirely, his stance was awfully similar.
“It’s not that I get worried — I don’t want to take the experience away from people,” White said. “We’ve done stadiums before. It’s just it’s not my favorite thing. I like arenas. Yeah, I really like arenas.
White added the circumstances must align with what the promotion is currently seeking, plus the right fight. Caring more about the quality of the product is top priority for White, regardless of viewing experience.
"I think that fans get a much — what I care about every Saturday, whether you stayed home and watched it on TV or you came to the venue and watched it — is that everybody walks away on a Saturday night going, ‘God, I’m glad I came to the fights,’ or ‘This was worth coming to,’” White said. “Or, they don’t walk out going, ‘Well, that sucked. That wasn’t a good experience.’ That’s what I focus on literally every week.”
