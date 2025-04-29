MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White gives final verdict about off-limits event venue

Dana White was blunt when asked about the one arena he would avoid hosting fights in.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White understands his business model better than most, and when something doesn't look right, he'll be the first to admit it.

Having attended WrestleMania 41, which White said he enjoyed this past Saturday at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference (despite getting booed on a few separate occasions by fans), the possibility of the promotion hosting a stadium show domestically is slim to none.

“No, okay? No.” White told reporters. "Nothing will change my mind about a stadium show. I mean, you guys were here tonight. Kansas City is an awesome city. The people here are great. I really like this town. And, the energy in that place was awesome all night. That’s the energy you get in an [arena].”

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center.
Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

This isn't to say the UFC hasn't done bigger venues before (i.e. UFC 129 and UFC 193), but consistently, much less in Las Vegas, is a hard pass from White.

READ MORE: Carlos Prates sends message to fans after UFC Kansas City defeat

"Not that there wasn’t [energy at WrestleMania],” White said. “Listen. When you have 63,000 people there, you’re gonna get some energy, like they did. But I am not a fan of stadiums. I like arenas.”

Dana White Admits Stadium Shows Are Cool, But It Must Make Sense

Before the UFC's Noche event last September, White opened up about stadium shows in an interview with John Morgan. Although he didn't rule it out entirely, his stance was awfully similar.

UFC 193 saw Holly Holm upset Ronda Rouse
Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Ronda Rousey (red gloves) competes against Holly Holm (blue gloves) during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Roberts-Imagn Images / Matt Roberts-Imagn Images

“It’s not that I get worried — I don’t want to take the experience away from people,” White said. “We’ve done stadiums before. It’s just it’s not my favorite thing. I like arenas. Yeah, I really like arenas.

White added the circumstances must align with what the promotion is currently seeking, plus the right fight. Caring more about the quality of the product is top priority for White, regardless of viewing experience.

UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena.
UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: UFC fighter quits job after amazing knockout debut

"I think that fans get a much — what I care about every Saturday, whether you stayed home and watched it on TV or you came to the venue and watched it — is that everybody walks away on a Saturday night going, ‘God, I’m glad I came to the fights,’ or ‘This was worth coming to,’” White said. “Or, they don’t walk out going, ‘Well, that sucked. That wasn’t a good experience.’ That’s what I focus on literally every week.”

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News