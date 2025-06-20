UFC veteran who knocked out Nate Diaz demands boxing rematch
The only man to hand Nate Diaz a real knockout loss has demanded a rematch outside of the UFC.
Diaz is currently on the shelf while fans speculate about his next fight, whether it will be against influencers like KSI or old rivals like Conor McGregor.
Stockton's finest last defeated Jorge Masvidal in a boxing rematch in 2024. Before this, he was beaten by Jake Paul in a monumental boxing match in 2023. Now, his options are wide open, and one former rival is hot on his tail.
'No kicks to make it more fair' ... Josh Tomson calls out Nate Diaz for a rematch
Speaking on X, UFC veteran Josh Tomson called out Diaz for a rematch. Tomson handed Diaz his first knockout loss back in 2013, where he rocked Diaz with a head kick before finishing the fight with punches.
"I heard you turned down the KSI fight," Thomson wrote. "I heard the UFC doesn't want you back after your Jake Paul fight and that Conor McGregor is looking like a hard no.
"No bulls***, let's run it in boxing or BKFC where there's no kicks to make it more fair.
"No kicks, and maybe you'll make weight this time."
'The Punk' (24-9) retired in 2017 and hasn't fought since. Now 46, a comeback seems unlikely, but it isn't out of the question. Mike Tyson notoriously fought Jake Paul at 58 years old, as did Evander Holyfield against Vitor Belfort.
