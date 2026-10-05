UFC Legend Backs Payton Talbott's Call to Fight Ex-UFC Champion Sean O'Malley
One of Payton Talbott’s former opponents is on board with the rising UFC star’s call to fight Sean O’Malley.
The UFC returned to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT last Saturday for UFC 322, which saw Natalia Silva become the promotion’s new women’s bantamweight champion when she defeated Cong Wang and claimed the vacant belt in the night’s main event.
That matchup for the vacant belt was the only title fight scheduled for UFC 332, but the co-main event did see Talbott take another big step towards men’s bantamweight title contention when he stopped Deiveson Figueiredo in the first round.
UFC Legend Henry Cejudo Wants Payton Talbott vs. Sean O'Malley
A sizeable favorite coming into the night, Talbott became the first fighter to stop Figueiredo with strikes, as the two-time UFC flyweight champion’s previous KO /TKO losses both came via injury.
Talbott used his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan to deliver an emphatic call out of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley, and apparently future UFC Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo thinks that the UFC should absolutely book that fight next.
“Nobody wants to fight Payton Talbott. He’s been ignored for a year. You have to give him the best competition and they need to stop protecting Sean O’Methly. Talbott vs O’Methly next sign the contract!!”
Henry Cejudo Retired After Losing to Payton Talbott at UFC 323
A former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Cejudo famously retired from MMA for the first time after he successfully defended the bantamweight belt against Dominick Cruz at UFC 288.
“Triple C” returned three years later and fell short in his bid to reclaim the bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling before he also lost to Merab Dvalishvili and Song Yadong, which set him up for what looked to be a step down in competition against Talbott at UFC 323.
After a dominant unanimous decision loss to Talbott left him on a four-fight skid, Cejudo retired from MMA for the second time but made his boxing debut last month and has also competed for RAF three times this year.
Will Sean O'Malley Get the Next UFC Bantamweight Title Shot?
Although Talbott is clearly eager to try and secure a win over what would be his third former UFC champion in a row, O’Malley seems content to wait and see how the upcoming bantamweight title fight plays out before committing to his next move.
The men’s bantamweight belt will be up for grabs later this month in the co-main event of UFC 333, where reigning titleholder Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili will settle things with a trilogy fight after Yan unseated the Georgian in their rematch last December.
A win for Dvalishvili would likely dash O’Malley’s hopes of another title shot given that he’s already 0-2 against “The Machine”, but the former bantamweight king did take a controversial unanimous decision over Yan in 2022 and could lean on that history if “No Mercy” gets his hand raised against Dvalishvili on October 24.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.