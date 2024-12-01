MMA Knockout

Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Manhandles Islam Makhachev's Next Opponent on Russian Reality Show

Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan engage in a friendly grappling match.

Khamzat Chimaev continues to show his levels.

'Borz' has made a name for himself by mauling the UFC's elite; he was the second man to take down Kamaru Usman --- with ease --- and finished former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker inside a round with his outstanding grappling.

Chimaev has taken to friendly sparring with lightweight title contender Arman Tsarukyan, who is currently awaiting his opportunity to fight Islam Makhachev in the new year. The video below is from Hype Reality, per Championship Rounds on X.

Chimaev competes two weight classes above Tsarukyan, but he still toyed with a fighter many consider to have elite grappling skills. Chimaev and Tsarukyan are coaching opposite one another on Hype Reality, a Russian take on The Ultimate Fighter.

