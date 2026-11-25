Despite Navajo Stirling's impressive TKO stoppage last Saturday against Jiri Prochazka, Stirling was openly called out by former UFC two-division champion, Daniel Cormier, for one aspect of the light heavyweight non-title main event.

Oddly enough, it had little to do with the fight at all. Instead, it had mostly to do with Stirling's post-fight interview. Cormier took particular issue with how noncommittal Stirling was about a title fight opportunity.

"Navajo Stirling spoke about what's next in a way that I did not really expect," Cormier said in a new video posted to YouTube. "I thought he would be more forward with the idea that he would fight the champion [Carlos] Ulberg when he returned for the title, teammate or not. Essentially, he's saying he's looking forward to massive fights, and he mentioned Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira because Pereira said he may come down [from heavyweight to light heavyweight]."

Both Ankalaev and Pereira are ex-champions, potentially creating intriguing matchups down the line. Ulberg remains the man to beat at light heavyweight, but he is still dealing with injuries from his UFC 327 win against Prochazka in April.

Cormier said that while he understands Stirling's viewpoint, it could be deemed unsettling from a fan perspective.

Who's Next for Navajo Stirling?

Jul 31, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Navajo Stirling during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I will ask you guys as the consumer, as the fan, as the person that purchases the ticket, walks through the turnstile and goes in to watch the best fighters of the world: Are we sure that Navajo Stirling (is next in line)?" Cormier asked. "Because right now when I look at that, it sounds to me like he's saying, 'Give me a fight that makes me the No. 1 contender. Give me a fight that's going to make me undeniable that I should be fighting for the championship.' ... Guys, are we confident that Navajo Stirling is not the No. 1 contender right now?"

That's up for debate. However, it seems Cormier isn't fully sold on Stirling.

Daniel Cormier's Hard-Hitting Advice Toward Navajo Stirling

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Daniel Cormier before the fight between Johnny Munoz and Jamey Simmonsduring UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"For me, I don't understand it," Cormier added. "We need to know as consumers, as fans, what's the plan, because there's got to be a plan. There's got to be a plan for Navajo, because he's too good to not ultimately find himself either fighting Carlos Ulberg for the belt or someone that beats Carlos Ulberg."

Point-blank, it may be best for Stirling to forego the teammate vs. teammate dilemma and just fight it out, especially since opportunities like his potential impending one don't come around often.

Only time will tell, though.