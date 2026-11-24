UFC Hall of Famer Brutally Blunt Toward Jiri Prochazka Following TKO Loss
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka is three days removed from his TKO loss to Navajo Stirling, and pundits are already beginning to weigh-in on what could be a career-defining next fight for Prochazka.
Although an opponent for Prochazka has not been linked yet, it didn't take long for UFC Hall of Famer Chris Weidman to give his near-immediate reaction to the fight during Monday's edition of the Deep Waters podcast on YouTube and Paramount+.
In a nutshell, Weidman wasn't overly impressed with Stirling's performance, while simultaneously baffled by Prochazka's lack of aggressiveness.
"The more you don't want to get knocked out, the more likely it is you are going to get knocked out," Weidman said. "You have to fight. When you have that PTSD of getting knocked out, it's hard to just go back in there and do what got you there. He's going to be in a tough spot now."
That "tough spot" sees Prochazka have a mixed bag of wins and losses, likely not sniffing a title shot until he creates a new streak (if it's even possible).
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Regarding Prochazka's in-cage strategy, Weeidman kept it blunt.
"Usually he puts himself in the pocket, his hands are down and he's really relying on his eyes that he's going to counterpunch and come back with some serious heart and explosivity," Weidman said. "This one, he was just way more hesitant because he got knocked out in the fight before and it was really in his head."
Weidman admitted that he isn't sure how Prochazka bounces back, but kept it simple with how his future might play out.
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"His punches are coming from weird angles and he's super fast and explosive when he gets going," Weidman said. "He landed some shots, but he wasn't the same Jiri. I could tell it was going to be a tough fight for him to win. ... I feel bad for Jiri. He's going to be in a tough spot because it's hard to find yourself again. You're going to have to make all these changes."
Prochazka's "changes" are up to him, of course. But knowing that Weidman is fully aware of what it's like for a fighter to keep their hands down is more about caution and less about trying to be overly impressive with an elusive gameplan, as was the case when Weidman won the middleweight title against Anderson Silva in July 2013 at UFC 162.
For now, it's back to the drawing board for Prochazka, which likely means a lengthy absence.
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99