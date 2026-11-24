Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka is three days removed from his TKO loss to Navajo Stirling, and pundits are already beginning to weigh-in on what could be a career-defining next fight for Prochazka.

Although an opponent for Prochazka has not been linked yet, it didn't take long for UFC Hall of Famer Chris Weidman to give his near-immediate reaction to the fight during Monday's edition of the Deep Waters podcast on YouTube and Paramount+.

In a nutshell, Weidman wasn't overly impressed with Stirling's performance, while simultaneously baffled by Prochazka's lack of aggressiveness.

"The more you don't want to get knocked out, the more likely it is you are going to get knocked out," Weidman said. "You have to fight. When you have that PTSD of getting knocked out, it's hard to just go back in there and do what got you there. He's going to be in a tough spot now."

That "tough spot" sees Prochazka have a mixed bag of wins and losses, likely not sniffing a title shot until he creates a new streak (if it's even possible).

Jiri Prochazka's Uncertain UFC Future

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regarding Prochazka's in-cage strategy, Weeidman kept it blunt.

"Usually he puts himself in the pocket, his hands are down and he's really relying on his eyes that he's going to counterpunch and come back with some serious heart and explosivity," Weidman said. "This one, he was just way more hesitant because he got knocked out in the fight before and it was really in his head."

Weidman admitted that he isn't sure how Prochazka bounces back, but kept it simple with how his future might play out.

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Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"His punches are coming from weird angles and he's super fast and explosive when he gets going," Weidman said. "He landed some shots, but he wasn't the same Jiri. I could tell it was going to be a tough fight for him to win. ... I feel bad for Jiri. He's going to be in a tough spot because it's hard to find yourself again. You're going to have to make all these changes."

Prochazka's "changes" are up to him, of course. But knowing that Weidman is fully aware of what it's like for a fighter to keep their hands down is more about caution and less about trying to be overly impressive with an elusive gameplan, as was the case when Weidman won the middleweight title against Anderson Silva in July 2013 at UFC 162.

For now, it's back to the drawing board for Prochazka, which likely means a lengthy absence.