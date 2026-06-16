UFC Legend Pushes for Justin Gaethje to Retire after Incredible UFC White House Upset

One MMA legend believes that Justin Gaethje should consider hanging up his gloves after scoring the biggest win of his career.

After months of buildup, a seven-fight card dubbed “UFC Freedom 250” took place last Sunday night on the South Lawn of The White House. All seven of those fights ended via KO/TKO, though admittedly the first five bouts all saw the pre-event favorites get their hands raised.

The co-main event closed as a near pick ‘em and saw Ciryl Gane stop Alex Pereira to win the interim UFC heavyweight belt for the second time, and in the night’s final bout Gaethje scored a considerable upset when he forced Ilia Topuria’s corner to stop the fight in between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Demetrious Johnson Urges Justin Gaethje to Retire After UFC White House Win

The “UFC Freedom 250” main event marked the first defeat of Topuria’s MMA career, and the epic war that featured several momentum swings immediately joined the “Fight of the Year” conversation for 2026.

Aside from the fact that he was a sizeable underdog to Topuria, Gaethje’s victory was made all the more significant by the fact that he finally claimed undisputed UFC gold on his third try. “The Highlight” had previously come up short in lightweight title bids against Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov. As was the case against Topuria, the Nurmagomedov matchup saw Gaethje enter the night as the UFC’s interim lightweight titleholder.

Justin Gaethje leaves the Octagon after defeating Ilia Topuria (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Amidst all kinds of fan suggestions and speculation about what could be next for the UFC’s newly-crowned lightweight king, soon-to-be-inducted UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson has proposed that this is the perfect time for Gaethje to retire.

Demetrious Johnson (red) following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“There is nothing left for Justin Gaethje to do,” Johnson said via his YouTube channel (h/t MMA Junkie). “He is an undisputed lightweight champion, he’s been interim champion of the world…You guys might hate me for this, but the best thing Justin Gaethje can do is retire.”

"You Save Your Brain Cells, You Ride Off Into the Sunset"

As Johnson noted, many fans might strongly disagree with the suggestion that perhaps the most exciting fighter in MMA history should retire after such an iconic moment, but “Mighty Mouse” argues that everything about the Topuria fight makes it the perfect time for Gaethje to walk way.

“He should retire on this amazing victory against a legend like Ilia Topuria. You retire on top, you save your brain cells, you ride off into the sunset. You beat one of the best athletes. You gave him his first f***ing defeat. Ride away with the White House belt and the undisputed lightweight championship.”

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Who Will Justin Gaethje Fight Next if He Doesn't Retire?

Although an immediate rematch with Topuria very clearly looks to be an option at this stage, Gaethje’s victory does put the lightweight division in an interesting spot given his history with some of the other top fighters at 155 lbs.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway is currently ranked at #4 in the lightweight division and is scheduled to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC next month at UFC 329. “Blessed” famously stopped Gaethje with an incredible last-second knockout during their “BMF” title fight at UFC 300, but Holloway relinquished that belt in his last outing against Gaethje's former opponent Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira (left) defeats Justin Gaethje during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gaethje may also be interested in running things back with Oliveira after the Brazilian submitted him in their title bout at UFC 2022. There’s also the option of top contender Arman Tsarukyan, who has been waiting for his first shot at lightweight gold after a weigh-in day injury forced him out of his scheduled rematch with Islam Makhachev last year.