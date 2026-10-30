UFC Legend Rips Potential Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski Mega Fight

UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has recently said he is content with sitting out until after Ramadan, during which Carlos Prates will fight Michael Morales for the interim title at UFC 336 in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027.

At featherweight and lightweight, with Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje respectively as champions, questions linger there, too.

But in a twist of fate, Makhachev might opt to look in a different direction altogether. This could mean foregoing a potential superfight with Justin Gaethje and instead see Gaethje fight Alexander Volkanovski for Gaethje's lightweight title if Volkanovski decides to vacate his featherweight title.

Should Alexander Volkanovski Make UFC Lightweight Return?

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nonetheless, the entire runaround has agitated former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, who shared on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast that he isn't in favor of Volkanovski getting another chance to win the lightweight title after two unsuccessful attempts.

"Listen, the man's a legend – awesome career," Bisping said. "But he's got work to do in the lightweight division. Volkanovski, does he deserve a third shot? I'm not saying he does or he doesn't, but he's already had two shots at becoming a lightweight champ, and to be honest, that's one-way legacy for Volkanovski."

Bisping said Volkanovski is better off staying at featherweight, despite having little left to prove as his illustrious career winds down.

"I'm just saying, if I were Justin Gaethje sitting here right now, I'd be like, 'Well, I'm going to take a chance; I'm going to take a guy that's coming up a weight class, so it's win-win for him regardless.' "And if he was to lose, it's not the best look and then he loses his belt and then what? Retires."

Bisping said there is no disrespect toward Volkanovski at all, but rather a situation where the Australian icon should maybe think twice before agreeing to his next fight.

The same goes for Gaethje, who Bisping admitted should focus on the division he's champion in.

Is Justin Gaethje Smart to Wait for Next UFC Fight?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) celebrates after winning the UFC Freedom 250 fight against Ilia Topuria (not pictured) at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"In the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje has got a clear-cut No. 1 contender in Arman Tsarukyan," Bisping said. "There's also Charles Oliveira that he's lost to that's fighting Diego Lopes. There's Max Holloway that he's lost to."

Since there is still ample time to figure out what's next for everyone involved, which includes Makhachev's adjusted UFC return timeline, there is no definitive roadmap for any of them that is set at present.

Therefore, the lighter-weight UFC chatter continues. Now, what remains is what's next at both featherweight and lightweight.