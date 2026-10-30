UFC Legend Rips Potential Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski Mega Fight
UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has recently said he is content with sitting out until after Ramadan, during which Carlos Prates will fight Michael Morales for the interim title at UFC 336 in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2027.
At featherweight and lightweight, with Alexander Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje respectively as champions, questions linger there, too.
But in a twist of fate, Makhachev might opt to look in a different direction altogether. This could mean foregoing a potential superfight with Justin Gaethje and instead see Gaethje fight Alexander Volkanovski for Gaethje's lightweight title if Volkanovski decides to vacate his featherweight title.
Should Alexander Volkanovski Make UFC Lightweight Return?
Nonetheless, the entire runaround has agitated former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, who shared on a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast that he isn't in favor of Volkanovski getting another chance to win the lightweight title after two unsuccessful attempts.
"Listen, the man's a legend – awesome career," Bisping said. "But he's got work to do in the lightweight division. Volkanovski, does he deserve a third shot? I'm not saying he does or he doesn't, but he's already had two shots at becoming a lightweight champ, and to be honest, that's one-way legacy for Volkanovski."
Bisping said Volkanovski is better off staying at featherweight, despite having little left to prove as his illustrious career winds down.
"I'm just saying, if I were Justin Gaethje sitting here right now, I'd be like, 'Well, I'm going to take a chance; I'm going to take a guy that's coming up a weight class, so it's win-win for him regardless.' "And if he was to lose, it's not the best look and then he loses his belt and then what? Retires."
Bisping said there is no disrespect toward Volkanovski at all, but rather a situation where the Australian icon should maybe think twice before agreeing to his next fight.
The same goes for Gaethje, who Bisping admitted should focus on the division he's champion in.
Is Justin Gaethje Smart to Wait for Next UFC Fight?
"In the lightweight division, Justin Gaethje has got a clear-cut No. 1 contender in Arman Tsarukyan," Bisping said. "There's also Charles Oliveira that he's lost to that's fighting Diego Lopes. There's Max Holloway that he's lost to."
Since there is still ample time to figure out what's next for everyone involved, which includes Makhachev's adjusted UFC return timeline, there is no definitive roadmap for any of them that is set at present.
Therefore, the lighter-weight UFC chatter continues. Now, what remains is what's next at both featherweight and lightweight.
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99