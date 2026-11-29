Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev still remains in limbo regarding his next fight.

But, according to former UFC double-champion Jon Jones, Chimaev's choice of sitting out and continuing to wait may end up working out in his favor.

Jones recently told Red Corner MMA just how much he enjoys watching Chimaev compete and offered up an interesting idea for what may be next for him moving forward.

“I think Khamzat could win at any weight.”



When Jon Jones spoke with Red Corner MMA in Thailand in January 2026, he said he believes Khamzat Chimaev could compete with the biggest names in the 205-pound division.



“I think he’s big enough to compete with heavyweights… I think… pic.twitter.com/Gw3l0BaJjk — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 25, 2026

“I think Khamzat could win at any weight," Jones said. “I think he’s big enough to compete with heavyweights… I think he’d do great against these guys like [Alex] Pereira and [Magomed] Ankalaev and all these guys.”

The Case for Chimaev-DDP 2

Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Dricus Du Plessis Murphy (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A weight-class shift for Chimaev would certainly be intriguing. After all, Chimaev was initially willing to fight anyone when he debuted in the UFC. Chimaev doesn't appear to be ruling anything out just yet.

But on the flip side, his ex-rival, Dricus du Plessis, apparently has other plans, should Chimaev stay at middleweight. The two were linked to a rematch before Chimaev eventually fell to Strickland at UFC 328 in May.

“I want to fight,” du Plessis told Fight Forecast. “I said I’ll be ready to fight in February, but we’ve agreed to a fight. Me and the UFC have come to an agreement and the big news will be out soon. I’m really happy to announce finally. The next fight, it’s not signed, but I’ve confirmed.”

Tying it all together, though, du Plessis won't be fighting Chimaev after all.

Why DDP-Chimaev 2 Won't Happen

Dricus Du Plessis stands on stage during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’ve asked for Khamzat now, I asked for that fight,” du Plessis said. “We said we want that fight and [UFC] said, no, they don’t want to do that right now. I said if that’s the next fight they want to make, I’m definitely keen. I’m definitely keen for that fight again. Believe me, he’s not fighting the same guy that he fought that night.”

Although du Plessis didn't clarify why the UFC is not booking a rematch, a strong assumption could be made that it was due to it lacking from an even competition standpoint.

But that's up for debate.

Either way, du Plessis has a fight booked soon.

And, eventually, he would entertain a rematch with Strickland.

“Absolutely, for me, like I always say, I want to fight for the belt,” du Plessis said. "If he has the belt, that’s the guy I’m fighting. If that’s what needs to happen, that’s what I’ll do."

Soon enough, the MMA world will find out what's ahead for du Plessis.