UFC London: Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC is back in London, England today (March 21) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see top-ranked contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy both put their respective unbeaten records on the line, and the winner will almost certainly be positioned for a crack at the UFC featherweight title.

The co-main event also features another undefeated featherweight in Luke Riley, who is set to take on Michael Aswell Jr. after the former Cage Warriors star scored a third-round finish against Bogdan Grad in his promotional debut in November.

UFC London Main Card Predictions

Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Aljamain Streling (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It’s rare to see matchups between two undefeated fighters in the UFC, and it will be an absolute travesty if the winner of this bout doesn’t get a featherweight title shot. Murphy will obviously be fighting in his home country and is coming off a sensational knockout of Aaron Pico, but I expect that Evloev will stifle “The Miracle” at UFC London.

(Pick: Evloev)

Luke Riley vs. Michael Aswell Jr.

Luke Riley of England at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Riley getting a co-main event slot in his second UFC bout speaks volumes about what the promotion thinks of his potential, and most fans will be expecting the 26-year-old to put on another characteristically-violent showing against Aswell.

(Pick: Riley)

Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson

Jared Cannonier (red gloves) fights Michael Page (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This fight represents a fairly-significant step up in competition for Patterson. Unless Page has slowed down considerably, he should be able to win the striking exchanges and make a successful return to the welterweight division.

(Pick: Page)

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Austen Lane

Iwo Baraniewski (red gloves) fights Ibo Aslan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The matchmaking in this fight was openly criticized by fans when the bout was first announced, and Lane will almost certainly see his UFC career come to an end if he becomes the latest victim to undefeated knockout artist Baraniewski.

(Pick: Baraniewski)

Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights against Andrey Pulyaev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Duncan seems to have finally hit his stride over his last few fights, and Dolidze would be a solid name to add to his record before hopefully setting up a matchup with someone in the Top 15 of the UFC middleweight division.

(Pick: Duncan)

Kurtis Campbell vs. Danny Silva

Kurtis Campbell of England at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The last of a number of fighters that will make their promotional debuts on this card, Campbell will likely be tested by Silva but should still get his hand raised and extend his undefeated record.

(Pick: Campbell)

UFC London Preliminary Card Predictions

Mason Jones vs. Axel Sola

Bolaji Oki (red gloves) fights Mason Jones (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Promotional brass knew exactly what they were doing when this fight was slotted in as the featured prelim for UFC London, and I think Jones will improve to 3-0 since rejoining the UFC in what should be one of the most entertaining fights on the entire card.

(Pick: Jones)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Losene Keita

Losene Keita of Belgium at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Keita has arguably been handed a tougher opponent here after being forced out of his original debut against Patricio Pitbull. I’m very tempted to pick Wood to pull off the upset, but I’ve been waiting too long to see Keita in the UFC to pick against him here.

(Pick: Keita)

Mario Pinto vs. Felipe Franco

Mario Pinto of Portugal at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

I was much more interested in Pinto’s original matchup with Mick Parkin, and I expect that the Portuguese heavyweight will give Franco a rude welcome to the UFC when the pair meet in London.

(Pick: Pinto)

Antonio Trocoli vs. Mantas Kondratavicius

Antonio Trocoli (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Torocoli has been stopped in all three of his UFC fights and is facing a debuting fighter known for winning by knockout, but I think “Malvado” will try and bring things to the ground quickly in order to hopefully extend his time with the UFC.

(Pick: Trocoli)

Louie Sutherland vs. Brando Pericic

Brando Pericic of Australia at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

This feels like the kind of heavyweight tilt that’s difficult to call given that it may only take one clean punch to end things, and I’ll side with the favorite in Pericic to secure another victory after winning his UFC debut last year.

(Pick: Pericic)

Shem Rock vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady of Palestine at weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

It’s really tough to know what to expect from Al-Selwady given that he’s returning from a lengthy layoff, but I still have to pick him here given that Rock is a significantly larger submission threat than he is a knockout threat.

(Pick: Al-Selwady)

Shanelle Dyer vs. Ravena Oliveira

Shanelle Dyer before here DWCS fight with Carol Foro. | (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Oliveira is staring down the prospect of potentially being cut if she starts her UFC career with three-straight losses, and the promotion hasn’t done her any favors by booking her against a dangerous striker looking to make a strong impression in her UFC debut.

(Pick: Dyer)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC London all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action.