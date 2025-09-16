UFC makes bold changes as talk grows of promotion fixing major issue
UFC might be working on one of its glaring weaknesses, which is its waning heavyweight division. The big man weight class has been in a dire state for years and has only gotten worse.
As we edge closer to the heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, it's become increasingly obvious the lack of talent in their division. If Aspinall decimates Gane, there'll be naught but a few fighters worth pushing towards a title shot.
Tapology records thirty-five fighters in the heavyweight division, meaning almost half of the heavyweight talent in the UFC is ranked. However, some recent signings and some upcoming fights would indicate that the promotion is looking to patch this hole.
Is the UFC fixing its biggest issue with fresh blood for the heavyweight division?
New reports suggest the UFC is making a good effort to inject new talent into the heavyweight division.
UFC signs heavyweight BJJ standout Max Gimenis
Heavyweight BJJ world champion (Brown Belt) Max Gimenis was welcomed to the promotion on Monday, and a host of heavyweight talent have either been signed or have the opportunity to compete for a contract in upcoming events.
UFC signs undefeated Polish heavyweight Marek Bujlo
On Tuesday, news broke of the UFC signing 6-0 Polish heavyweight talent Marek Bujlo, a little-known fighter with a 100-percent finishing rate. Courtesy of The Matchmaker on X.
Three brand new heavyweights compete at UFC Perth
Coming up on September 28 is UFC Perth, where three new names are welcomed into the heavyweight division.
- Elisha Ellison and Brando Pericic fight on the night's prelims. Neither man has seen the final bell in a combined eleven fights.
- Louie Sutherland is a Scottish striker with eight knockouts in 10 wins. He hails from Levels Fight League and takes on Justin Tafa on the night's prelims.
Let's not forget former PFL champion Ante Delija knocking out perennial gatekeeper Marcin Tybura in his debut at UFC Paris. We also saw the debut of highly-touted grappler Marcus Buchecha earlier this year, although it didn't go so well.
Who else should the UFC be looking to sign?
Some of the best names at heavyweight are locked behind contract with other promotions, but this doesn't stop the UFC from negotiations when their contracts expire.
Francis Ngannou is the gold-standard heavyweight signing, but in lieu of 'The Predator,' PFL's Renan Ferreira or Vadim Nemkov would be the next best choices. Nemkov is arguably a top-five heavyweight in the world.
We also can't rule out ONE letting go of Anatoly Malykhin, and there's a potential superstar budding in OKTAGON MMA by the name of Frederick Vosgrone --- although it might be hard to convince OKMMA to give up one of their best and brightest.
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.