UFC makes concerning short-notice change to this weekend's co-main fight
UFC Shanghai nearly turned disastrous Thursday night (Friday in China) as former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling and former UFC Featherweight challenger Brian Ortega were set to weigh in for their co-main event for Saturday's UFC Fight Night.
According to MMAMania's Alex Behunin, the situation couldn't have been anymore strange.
Report: UFC Shanghai star Brian Ortega fainted before weigh ins
"What a twist of events….Got told by multiple sources that Brian [Ortega] fainted, went to the hospital, which forced the fight to be off Now, they Brian and Aljo both weighed in and it’s apparently on. That’s MMA for you," Behunin posted.
The fight will move forward as scheduled as the co-headliner, and there appears to be even greater stipulations attached, as MMAJunkie's Nolan King noted.
Ortega vs. Sterling continues in new weight class despite concerns
"Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling will now be contested at lightweight, per UFC officials. Both made weight at 153 pounds," King tweeted.
Sterling also took to social media to react to the fight remaining on the card.
READ MORE: UFC Shanghai guide: finishers and future contenders highlight stacked card
"The show goes on," Sterling tweeted.
A vast majority of the MMA community, however, was not pleased.
"What are we doing? Ortega looks like he’s a sneeze away from being in the hospital for dehydration," Brian Sutterer tweeted.
During media day, Ortega said there was little concern regarding his weight cut before the weigh-in issues arose.
"I’m finally adjusted to the time here and I’m having breakfast the same time I have it at home," Ortega said.
MMA content creator Ben Davis was less than pleased with Ortega's situation, too.
"Brian Ortega can barely walk at the weigh-ins dawg," Davis wrote.
Below is the UFC's official statement regarding the fight.
Aljamain Sterling Accepted Brian Ortega Fight At Catchweight
"Per Hunter Campbell, the bout between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will now take place at a catchweight of 153 pounds," the statement read.
UFC Shanghai proceeds with 12 fights to close out the month of August. Ortega (16-4 MMA) has lost three of his last four, securing his most recent win last February against Yair Rodriguez (20-5 MMA). Meanwhile, Sterling (24-5 MMA) is attempting to avoid back-to-back losses as he suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Movsar Evloev (19-0 MMA) in his last fight.
Ortega vs. Sterling is the precursor to a high-stakes light heavyweight fight between Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang to cap off the card. Walker (21-9 MMA) and Zhang (19-6 MMA) have a combined 28 wins by KO/TKO, making the main event a can't-miss, high-octane affair for as long as it may last.
The main card action gets underway at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT.
