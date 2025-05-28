UFC makes emergency addition to this weekend’s event
UFC Vegas 107 on May 31 has been hit with an extreme short-notice cancellation.
The APEX Fight Night features the return of Maycee Barber as she fights for title eliminator status opposite flyweight phenom Erin Blanchfield. The card also features Mateusz Gamrot vs. L'udovit Klein, and Dustin Jacoby fighting down the rankings against Bruno Lopes.
One of the more promising fights on the prelims has received a late-notice replacement...
PFL signs UFC veteran as late replacement for feared opponent
UFC Vegas 107 replaces MarQuel Mederos with Michael Aswell against Bolaji Oki
MarQuel Mederos is out of his fight with Bolaji Oki on the UFC Vegas 107 prelims. Former Dana White Contender Series cast-off Michael Aswell will replace him.
Oki was a hyped prospect from DWCS 2023, but lost his second UFC appearance in a jump in competition against Chris Duncan. Aswell lost his fight on 2024's DWCS, but has since picked up a win on the regional scene.
Aswell was scheduled to fight in Fury FC on June 22, so he should be midway through fight camp ahead of his appearance in the UFC APEX this weekend.
With this replacement fight, UFC Vegas 107 keeps eleven fights.
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber; fly main event
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. L'udovit Klein; light
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff; welter
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes; light heavy
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson; bantam
- Zach Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic; middle
- Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho; fly
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh; light
- Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles; welter
- Michael Aswell vs. Bolaji Oki; light
- Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean; straw
