Watch Sean O'Malley prep striking for Merab Dvalishvili in final days before UFC 316

"Suga" will try to reclaim the UFC men's bantamweight title on June 7.

Drew Beaupre

Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Just over a week out from the biggest fight of his career at UFC 316, Sean O’Malley’s striking is looking as sharp as ever.

The 30-year-old remains one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster despite losing his bantamweight belt to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, which cut O’Malley’s title reign short after a lone title defense against Marlon “Chito” Vera the previous March.

“Suga” hasn’t stepped into the cage since he and Dvalishvili headlined the UFC’s first (and perhaps only) event at Sphere in Las Vegas, but O’Malley has the chance to reclaim his title from the Georgian next week when the pair rematch at UFC 316.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will headline UFC 316 next weekend.
Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili will headline UFC 316 next weekend. / (Zuffa LLC)

Coach Drops Footage Of Sean O'Malley Pad Session

Set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on June 7, UFC 316 is topped by a bantamweight double-feature with Julianna Peña also set to kick off her second reign as women’s bantamweight champion against former PFL star Kayla Harrison in the night’s co-main event.

O’Malley has significantly dialed back his social media activity during the lead up to UFC 316, and just over a week out from the event his longtime coach Tim Welch shared some footage of a recent pad session with the bantamweight star.

Merab Dvalishvili Seeks Second Title Defense

Few fans would question O’Malley's striking acumen, but the big question heading into UFC 316 is how he’ll adjust to the high-paced style and wrestling game that Dvalishvili used to claim the bantamweight title when the pair met last year.

“The Machine” is currently on an incredible 12-fight win streak dating back to 2018 after dropping his first two UFC bouts against Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simon, and in his last three fights before challenging O’Malley the Georgian bested three former champions in José Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov.
Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) celebrates after winning a UFC bantamweight title fight against Umar Nurmagomedov (not pictured) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old successfully defended his bantamweight belt at UFC 311 when he took a unanimous decision over the previously-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, and now fans are eager to see if O’Malley has been able to make the necessary adjustments to potentially unseat Dvalishvili when the pair rematch in Newark on June 7.

Published
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

