Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn RESULT: Brits go to war in fight of the year

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is an early fight of the year contender.

Eubank Jr. and Benn fought like alleycats for the full twelve rounds in their April 26 scrap. Every fight on 'Fatal Fury' went to the judges' decision, but the welterweight main event quickly injected life into the Tottenham Hotspur Arena, topped up with over 60,000 rabid boxing fans.

Chris Eubank Jr. defeats Conor Benn by unanimous decision

Pairing up with his father, Chris Eubank Sr., Eubank Jr. overcame insurmountable odds, battling biased contractual clauses and a difficult weight cut to defeat Conor Benn by unanimous decision.

Benn swung for the bleachers at every moment in the fight, hardly withering as they entered the championship rounds. Eubank Jr. used his size and veteran experience to chip away at his foe to secure the middle and later rounds.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn LIVE: Free full card results & highlights

It has been confirmed that there is a rematch clause in the fight contract, so there may be a second chapter to the second instalment of the Eubank-Benn feud. Hopefully the rematch is half as good as their first encounter.

