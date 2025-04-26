Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn RESULT: Brits go to war in fight of the year
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is an early fight of the year contender.
Eubank Jr. and Benn fought like alleycats for the full twelve rounds in their April 26 scrap. Every fight on 'Fatal Fury' went to the judges' decision, but the welterweight main event quickly injected life into the Tottenham Hotspur Arena, topped up with over 60,000 rabid boxing fans.
Chris Eubank Jr. defeats Conor Benn by unanimous decision
Pairing up with his father, Chris Eubank Sr., Eubank Jr. overcame insurmountable odds, battling biased contractual clauses and a difficult weight cut to defeat Conor Benn by unanimous decision.
Benn swung for the bleachers at every moment in the fight, hardly withering as they entered the championship rounds. Eubank Jr. used his size and veteran experience to chip away at his foe to secure the middle and later rounds.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn LIVE: Free full card results & highlights
It has been confirmed that there is a rematch clause in the fight contract, so there may be a second chapter to the second instalment of the Eubank-Benn feud. Hopefully the rematch is half as good as their first encounter.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates free live stream results & highlights
- World's Strongest Men collide for shocking 30-second MMA knockout
- MMA heavyweight lands disgusting head kick knockout and nasty extra shots
- UFC stream: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Kansas City fight [FREE]
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.