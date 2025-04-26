UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates free live stream results & highlights
The UFC returns from a week off tonight (April 26) for a UFC Fight Night event in Kansas City that's headlined by a pair of top-ranked welterweight contenders.
The night’s main event will see Carlos Prates attempt to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he meets Ian Machado Garry, who suffered his first loss in a short-notice matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Anthony Smith and Mingyang Zhang. “Lionheart” enters the night on a two-fight skid, while Zhang is riding quite a bit of momentum after the two first-round knockouts that he scored last year.
UFC Kansas City Main Card & Prelims
The Kansas City main card also includes a featherweight bout between #12-ranked Giga Chikadze and David Onama as well as a middleweight matchup between Abus Magomedov and Michel Pereira, who is looking to get back on track after having an eight-fight win streak snapped by Anthony Hernandez.
Ikram Aliskerov and Andre Muniz open the main card action before Randy Brown and Nicolas Dalby meet in a welterweight scrap, and the UFC Kansas City prelims also include plenty of intriguing matchups such as Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick and Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda.
Chikadze was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Onama. The prelims for UFC Kansas are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Kansas City Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
• Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
• Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
• Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov
• Randy Brown vs. Abus Magomedov
• Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz
UFC Kansas City Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
• Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
• Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castañeda
• Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alatengheili
• Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman
• Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
• Timmy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
• Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards
