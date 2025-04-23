Marlon Vera blames UFC's 'dinosaurs' for controversial results
UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera has seen the final bell in 100 percent of his UFC losses.
Over the course of his career, 'Chito' Vera has been involved in his fair share of controversial decisions --- some in his favor, others not.
Most notably, his five-fight winning streak was snapped by a razor-thin loss to Song Yadong, a decision that 60 percent of fans scored for Vera. In 2023, he managed to steal a scorecard from Cory Sandhagen in a fight that 97 percent of fans saw as a clear-cut win for Sandhagen.
At UFC 316, Vera faces Mario Bautista, and somewhat ironically, enters the cage as the less controversial fighter. Bautista picked up one of 2024’s most disputed decisions against Jose Aldo, a result Vera blames on the UFC’s so-called 'dinosaurs' behind the scenes.
Bautista defeated fan-favorite Aldo by split decision. The fight was uninspiring to say the least, with Bautista edging the contest on failed takedown attempts and wall-riding.
Because of this, Bautista was subject to the wrath of the MMA community, and any goodwill he accumulated from his last ten fights was quickly evaporating.
Commenting on his opponent's rapport, Vera explained that the problem isn't with the fighters but with the officials who officiate the fight.
"I don't think the problem is the fighters," Vera told Ariel Helwani. "I really believe it is the dinosaurs in charge of scoring. I can't hate on a fighter for winning a decision people thought they didn't win."
Vera takes on Bautista on the main card of UFC 316, set for June 7. Scheduled for three rounds, the fight offers Bautista a chance to steady the ship, while Vera aims to end the lingering criticism of his reputation as a slow starter.
